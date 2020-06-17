Marcus Rashford Thanks British Govt For Listening To His Appeal And Taking Right Decision

Marcus Rashford's appeal to provide free means for vulnerable children during the school holidays has been accepted by the British government, forcing a change in the stance of the administration. Rashford pressed the government not to stop a meal voucher program at the end of the school term in July. The 22-year-old cited his own childhood experience of relying on free school lunches and food banks.

Rashford thanks the British govt for taking the right decision

🗣 to all MPs pic.twitter.com/Dc4weMvTHN — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

After the British government's decision on Tuesday, Rashford released a statement addressing the Member of Parliament in the British government saying, "This was never about me or you, this was never about politics, this was a cry out for help from vulnerable parents all over the country and I simply provided a platform for their voices to be heard. I stand proud today knowing that we have listened, and we have done what is right. There is still a long way to go but I am thankful to you all that we have given these families just one less thing to worry about tonight. The wellbeing of our children should ALWAYS be a priority."

Rashford's campaign was backed by a number of politicians, celebrities, sportspersons, and the general public across the country and was backed by many across the world as well. The decision was to continue the policy was announced on Tuesday and drew a lot of praise for the young Manchester United striker on the internet as well.

When schools were shut down in March as part of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, a food voucher program was set up to help ensure they didn’t go hungry. Vouchers worth 15 pounds ($19) were given to spend each week in supermarkets. The government now says it will continue the voucher program over the summer in England at a cost of 120 million pounds ($152 million). Authorities in Scotland and Wales have similar plans.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "We have to understand the pressures families are under right now and that’s why we’ve responded as we have."

Earlier, in an attempt to brush off the footballer's appeal, the PM spokesperson said, "The prime minister understands the issues facing families across the UK, which is why last week the government announced an additional £63million for local authorities to benefit families who are struggling to afford food and other basic essentials. The PM will respond to Marcus Rashford's letter as soon as he can — he has been using his profile to highlight some very important issues."

