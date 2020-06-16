Roma Applaud Marcus Rashford's Initiative To Provide Free Meals To Marginalised Children

Post COVID-19, England remains one of the worst-hit countries in the world, having faced several financial setbacks due to the major impact the coronavirus lockdown had on the nation. The United Kingdom has registered more than 297,000 coronavirus cases with more than 40,000 deaths since February. The British government, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was under pressure to effect budget cuts in order to maintain the government's funds amidst the ongoing recession. One of their methods to reduce the budget was to cancel the free meals being provided to kids as part of the daily meal plan to families who could not afford to feed their young ones. However, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford successfully took a stand against the government and asked them to rethink their decision of cancelling the free meals scheme.

An Open Letter to all MPs in Parliament...#maketheUturn



Please retweet and tag your local MPs pic.twitter.com/GXuUxFJdcv — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 14, 2020

Roma applaud Marcus Rashford's initiative to help kids, says he 'barely slept' after sending the letter

AS Roma have applauded Marcus Rashford's initiative to help kids in England avail free meals over the summer. Owing to various financial setbacks, the British government had decided to stop the free meals being provided to children across the UK for the time being. That was until Marcus Rashford stepped in.

Close to 1.3 million school children in England, which amounts to 15.4 percent of state-educated pupils were eligible for and claiming free school meals as per reports by BBC. The Marcus Rashford letter on Twitter quickly garnered much-needed attention on a national scale as the Man United star demanded that the government make a U-turn on the decision and provide meals to starving kids. Marcus Rashford said that families entitled to free school meals urged the government to continue with the scheme that families with said children would receive a one-off voucher at the end of the school term, worth £15 a week for the six-week school break, which they can spend in supermarkets. Earlier, Marcus Rashford helped to raise around £20 million with charity FareShare UK to supply meals for poor and destitute community members who were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic over the course of March, April and May.

Government ditches plan to forego free meals for kids after Marcus Rashford letter campaign

The government's just ditched plans to end free school meal vouchers for 1.3m children this summer. Only 22, Marcus Rashford has achieved amazing things, using his platform in the best way, including helping raise £20m during lockdown to help feed 3m vulnerable people each week. https://t.co/XTRe4Y8g8P — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) June 16, 2020

Marcus Rashford letter to Boris Johnson UK gets national attention

Thank you for offering your platform for me to speak @thetimes pic.twitter.com/xvy4TRrxE6 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

