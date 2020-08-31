Marcus Rashford Approves Of Donny Van De Beek Transfer As Man United Agree Deal

Manchester United are set to complete their first signing of the transfer window this season with the arrival of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek. Multiple reports have confirmed the Donny van de Beek to Man United deal, with the Red Devils beating Barcelona and Real Madrid for the Dutchman's signature. While the Van de Beek transfer has not been confirmed officially, several Man United players already seem to have given their seal of approval to their first signing of the window.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Monaco Reject €25m Benoit Badiashile Bid, Want Martial-like Deal

Man United transfer news: Van de Beek to Man United set to be confirmed soon

Multiple reports confirmed the impending Van de Beek transfer, with The Guardian revealing that the Dutch midfielder will move to Manchester United in a £35.7m deal plus add-ons. The Van de Beek to Man United deal will see the 23-year-old commit to the club till 2025. Van de Beek has been one of the standout performers of a vibrant Ajax side over the past few seasons, scoring 41 goals and providing 34 assists in 175 appearances for the club after joining as an 11-year-old. The Van de Beek transfer will also serve as good news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the midfielder becoming the club’s first signing during the window. Ajax manager Erik ten Hag confirmed transfer negations for the player on Saturday, saying that the club will make an announcement as soon as there is some clarity.

Also Read: Marcus Rashford Girlfriend Lucia Loi: Age, Instagram Account, Photos And Facts To Know

Marcus Rashford expresses excitement over Van de Beek transfer

...and thanks for the likes to @MarcusRashford - it seems you’re waiting 👀😂 #MUFC 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

Rashford waits on Donny ⏳ pic.twitter.com/XCC5MQRFTT — utdreport (@utdreport) August 30, 2020

With football transfer news filled with news of the Van de Beek to Man United deal, fans expressed their excitement online. Not only fans but Man United forward Marcus Rashford was also one of those who gave his seal of approval to the transfer. Journalist Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to reveal that Marcus Rashford was liking his tweets which provided updates on the Van de Beek transfer. The journalist cheekily thanked Marcus Rashford for the likes, saying that it seems like the attacker is waiting for confirmation of the transfer.

Also Read: Marcus Rashford Continues To Feed The Hungry After Conclusion Of Premier League Season

Marcus Rashford hasn’t been the only Manchester United player who has reacted to the Van de Beek transfer rumours. Bruno Fernandes was another player who liked news giving details about the Van de Beek to Man United deal. The midfielder was seen liking a post on Instagram which confirmed the young Dutchman's transfer, with several fan accounts posting screenshots of the same online.

Also Read: Manchester United Close To Signing Ajax Midfielder Donny Van De Beek

Image Courtesy: AP