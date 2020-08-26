Man United Transfer News: Monaco Reject €25m Benoit Badiashile Bid, Want Martial-like Deal

While Jadon Sancho has dominated the Man United transfer news headlines in recent weeks, the Red Devils remain keen on adding a centre-back to their ranks to bolster their defence. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add competition for Victor Lindelof, with Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly spending most of last season on the sidelines due to injury. With the COVID-19 pandemic hurting Man United's available transfer spend, the Red Devils have turned their attention to Monaco's Benoit Badiashile.

Man United transfer news: Monaco reject €25 million Benoît Badiashile bid

According to RMC Sport, Ligue1 outfit AS Monaco have rejected Man United's €25 million (£22 million) bid for Benoît Badiashile. The report suggests that new manager Niko Kovac has told the board he wants the teenager to stay and that they should reject all offers this summer that come in for him. A source close to AS Monaco said that for the Benoit Badiashile to Man United deal to happen, the Red Devils will have to make an offer similar to the one they made for Anthony Martial five years ago. The French attacker moved to Old Trafford for a reported fee of €64 million (£58 million), making it the then-highest fee paid for a teenager.

AS Monaco have rejected a €25m offer from #mufc for Benoît Badiashile. He will stay “unless Manchester make a Martial-like, unrefusable bid for him” #mulive [@mohamedbouhafsi] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 26, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces stiff competition for Benoit Badiashile, with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen and LaLiga champions Real Madrid interested in the 19-year-old centre-back. Leverkusen are set to make an offer irrespective of Monaco's stance, while Real Madrid's interest has died down in recent weeks. Badiashile signed a new contract with Niko Kovac's side in December 2019 with the contract set to run until 2024. If the Monaco star does join Man United, he will be expected to partner record-signing Harry Maguire in defence, who joined for a whopping €89 million (£80 million) last summer from Leicester City.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils yet to make a signing as the new season nears

Manchester United will begin their Premier League season in three weeks' time, having been given an extended break after reaching the semi-final of the Europa League, where they were knocked out by eventual champions Sevilla. Despite the new season drawing near, the Red Devils are yet to make any inroads in the transfer market, with their pursuit of Jadon Sancho also hitting a dead-end after Borussia Dortmund announced he would not leave this summer despite weeks of negotiations in which Man United failed to meet their £108 million (€120 million) asking price. The Red Devils are also linked with moves for Bournemouth's David Brooks and Juventus winger Douglas Costa.

(Image Courtesy: asmonaco.com)