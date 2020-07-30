Marcus Rashford Girlfriend Lucia Loi: Age, Instagram Account, Photos And Facts To Know

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been in the news over the course of the past few months for his inspirational effort to feed vulnerable families across the UK amidst coronavirus pandemic. The England international has also been in the thick of the action for the Red Devils, leading their goal-scoring charts to help them qualify for the Champions League next season. The 22-year-old also became the youngest to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his efforts to feed children.

However, the Manchester United star is not the only one who recently bagged a degree, with Marcus Rashford's girlfriend Lucia Loi also reportedly having graduated with first-class honours from her degree. Hee's a look at who is Marcus Rashford dating and what does the Marcus Rashford girlfriend Lucia Loi do.

Lucia Loi Instagram: Who is Marcus Rashford girlfriend?

According to a report in The Sun, Marcus Rashford's girlfriend Lucia Loi has earned a first-class honours degree. The report suggests that the 22-year-old had been pursuing advertising and brand management at Manchester Metropolitan University for the past three years. A first-class degree is the highest grade available to a BA (Hons) student and it sets her up for a successful career in PR and advertising.

The report further states that Lucia Loi has worked for Manchester-based PR company, Sugar, as a PR account executive. Marcus Rashford's girlfriend has an impressive social media presence with the Lucia Loi Instagram account boasting more than 30,000 followers. According to Lucia’s public LinkedIn profile, she has also carried out charity work in Zambia, helping to host educational and sports classes for impoverished children.

Marcus Rashford girlfriend, Lucia Loi Instagram: How long have been the duo dating?

Marcus Rashford and Lucia Loi are childhood sweethearts and have been reportedly dating since their school days. According to reports, the duo have been dating since 2016 and celebrated his two-goal debut by playing pool in their common room at Ashton on Mersey School, in Sale, Greater Manchester. Marcus Rashford's girlfriend cheered him on from the stands as he played for England against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup.

A source told The Sun that Marcus and Lucia have had a great few weeks and are really looking forward to celebrating properly when the football season is over. While the Premier League season ended on Sunday, Rashford will join his teammates in Cologne, as they prepare for the knockout stages of the Europa League. Rashford has previously been linked to social media influencer, Lauryn Goodman. However, Goodman squashed those rumours and dismissed claims she was involved with the England international.

(Image Courtesy: Marcus Rashford Instagram)