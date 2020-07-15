Rashford To Become Youngest Recipient Of Honorary Doctorate From University Of Manchester

Man United striker Marcus Rashford has been on the frontlines to lend a voice to the marginalised sections of society. He was recently involved in an online effort against the British government's decision to end the Free Meals campaign for poor children. His campaign compelled the government to revisit the order, an effort which is set to be recognised by the University of Manchester.

Marcus Rashford free meals campaign receives recognition

Marcus Rashford is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester later this summer. With the announcement, the England international becomes the youngest recipient to receive the prestigious honour from one of the top institutions in the country. After the announcement, Marcus Rashford took to Twitter to express his views on the same. The striker asserted that he felt humbled on becoming the youngest recipient of the honorary doctorate, further thanking them for the recognition of his efforts. Interestingly, previous personalities associated with the club such as Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Carlton are also the recipients of the doctorate.

Marcus Rashford free meals campaign forces government to rethink its decision

The honorary doctorate is recognition for Marcus Rashford's efforts against poverty. Rashford had launched an online campaign last month after the UK government decided to bring an end to the Free Meals scheme that was introduced to provide free meals to school-going children. Rashford sent out an open letter to all the members of the British Parliament to help him in his campaign.

Marcus Rashford Twitter abuzz with societal issues

Marcus Rashford had also urged his fans to take to Twitter to pressure their local MPs with the hashtag #MaketheUturn. These MPs, in turn, would force the government to rethink its decision. After considerable public support, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the 22-year-old Man United forward informing him of the government's decision to continue with the scheme.

We are delighted to make @England and @ManUtd footballer, @MarcusRashford, our youngest ever recipient of an honorary degree. pic.twitter.com/6QRtopJwqU — The University of Manchester (@OfficialUoM) July 15, 2020

The Marcus Rashford Twitter campaign grabbed eyeballs across the footballing world. The likes of Manchester City and Liverpool openly praised the striker for his efforts against poverty. This is not the first time that the striker has come out in support of the poor. The 22-year-old is already involved with FareShare UK, a charity that focuses on providing two million meals a week to children belonging to the vulnerable group. The Man United striker played a pivotal role for the charity with his help in raising funds for the NGO's target of £20 million ($25 million).

Image courtesy: manutd.com