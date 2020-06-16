Marcus Rashford Creates Emotional Twitter Thread Appealing To UK Government To Help Needy

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been urging the government of the UK to continue with the meals voucher scheme that aims to provide meals to marginalised children in the country. However, his request was turned down by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Now, the striker has created a Twitter thread in an attempt to convince the British government to make a U-turn in their decision.

Marcus Rashford Twitter thread urges UK Government to continue with voucher meals scheme

Marcus Rashford, in his Twitter thread, tried to shed light on the basic amenities that are available to the privileged class, but deprived to the lower sections of society. He tried to remind his fans to be grateful for the water supply at their homes every morning, while the same isn't available to some people during the coronavirus lockdown. Rashford reminded people to remember those who defaulted their electricity payments to make ends meet after having lost their jobs during the lockdown.

1. When you wake up this morning and run your shower, take a second to think about parents who have had their water turned off during lockdown #maketheuturn — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

Marcus Rashford claimed that at least 200,000 children do not have access to healthy nutritional intake such as milk in the UK. His tweets are aimed at the British government to reconsider its decision to suspend the meals scheme that was introduced this March to provide meals to 200,000 school children during the lockdown, despite the summer holiday period.

Marcus Rashford letter: Striker addresses letter to British MPs

In keeping with his demands, Marcus Rashford addressed an open letter to all the Members of Parliament (MPs) to support him in voicing his concern for the noble cause. He even launched a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #maketheuturn. The Man United forward urged his followers to retweet with the relevant hashtag while also tagging local MPs to draw their attention towards the cause. He is also associated with an NGO FareShare UK, which feeds underprivileged children.

Marcus Rashford injury update: 22-year-old recovers

Marcus Rashford sustained a severe back injury in January this year when he came on as a substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the replay of the third round of the FA Cup. The 22-year-old was handed sufficient time to recover due to the lockdown induced due to the coronavirus pandemic and has returned fit ahead of the Premier League restart, according to the Marcus Rashford injury update. He will likely play against Tottenham on Friday (Saturday according to IST) in Man United's first professional game since the coronavirus hiatus.

Image courtesy: Rashford Twitter/ManUnited.com