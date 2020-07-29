Marcus Rashford’s Full List Of Charitable And Generous Acts Including School Meals Victory

Over the past few months, Man United superstar Marcus Rashford has been keen to get himself involved in charitable causes amid the pandemic. From the 'Players Together' initiative to providing free school meal allowance over the summer, the Marcus Rashford charity news has made headlines for all the right reasons. Here's a full list of the Man United star's generous acts.

Marcus Rashford school meals: Marcus Rashford FareShare charity

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Marcus Rashford teamed up with FareShare to provide free meals for those affected by the lockdown. FareShare is a charity organisation that aims at relieving food poverty and cutting down on food waste. It was reported that the Marcus Rashford FareShare charity was able to raise around £20 million to provide the underprivileged across Manchester with free food.

Marcus Rashford school meals: Overturning of government's decision

The UK Government had decided against giving free school meal vouchers to 1.3 million children amid the pandemic. However, Marcus Rashford wrote a letter to the MPs, urging the government to reverse its decision. The UK government initially refused to U-turn but Rashford's persistence, along with the support of MPs and many celebrities and fans on social media alike forced a change in their decision. Rashford received plenty of praise for his initiative to ensure that the government's decision was overturned.

Marcus Rashford Players Together Initiative with PL stars

When the UK began its lockdown, Marcus Rashford along with several other Premier League stars took to Instagram to show their support for the Players Together initiative. The Players Together initiative was created in support of the NHS staff during a tough period while dealing with the coronavirus in the country. The Players Together initiative was able to raise up to £4 million and was spearheaded by Rashford, along with Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, Virgil van Dijk, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne.

Marcus Rashford charity: Christmas gifts for the homeless

Back in October 2019, Rashford set up a Christmas campaign to support the biggest front-line services for the homeless people in the UK. The idea was for members of the public to fill up boxes with essential items including gloves, sanitary products, hats, deodorant, thermals, toothpaste and torches for the homeless. The donations could be dropped off at charitable branches to be passed on. Rashford personally delivered around 300 boxes of essential items to charitable organization Centrepoint.

Marcus Rashford net worth details

According to reports from Britain's Spears magazine, the Marcus Rashford net worth is an estimated £65 million. Reports from Goal claim that Marcus Rashford earns about £200,000 per week through his Man United contract. Rashford earnings are also boosted by featuring in a number of Nike's promotional campaigns.

Image Credits - Marcus Rashford Instagram