Marcus Rashford Dubbed 'future Captain' After Passing Up Penalty Despite Treble Chance

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been winning plaudits on and off the pitch and his display against RB Leipzig is likely to endear him more to the supporters. The England international came off from the bench late in the second half and scored a decisive hat-trick to help the Red Devils romp to a 5-0 win at Old Trafford. While the 22-year-old's searing pace and goal-scoring instincts were there for all to see, Rashford also displayed a sense of leadership which could see him being handed the captain's armband in the future.

Also Read: Alex Telles Tests POSITIVE For Coronavirus, But Solskjaer Insists Defender Has No Symptoms

Man United vs RB Leipzig: Rashford hands Martial the spot-kick despite being on a hat-trick

Marcus Rashford made an instant impact after he was thrown into the mix from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the second half of the Champions League clash against RB Leipzig. The England international scored two goals in quick succession to hand the Red Devils a 3-0 lead heading into the final 10 minutes of the game. A pivotal moment arrived in the 87th minute when Anthony Martial won a penalty after being tripped in the box by Marcel Sabitzer.

Also Read: Marcus Rashford Scores Fastest-ever UCL Hat-trick By Any Substitute In RB Leipzig rout

Rashford, who was on a hat-trick, willingly passed on the chance of a famous Champions League treble to Martial, who converted from the spot for his first goal this season. The Frenchman returned the favour, setting up Rashford for his third, in what turned out be one of the famous Champions League nights at Old Trafford. Speaking of the Martial penalty, former Manchester United player Owen Hargreaves lauded Marcus Rashford for giving up the spot-kick.

Also Read: Premier League Clubs Dominate UCL As Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea Romp To Big Wins

Hargreaves, who was on punditry duty for BT Sports, said that the England international knows he will get his numbers and thinks of his teammates. The former Bayern Munich star touted Marcus Rashford to be a future Manchester United captain because he is a 'great teammate'. Former Man City star Trevor Sinclair also agreed with Hargreaves assessment and told TalkSport that the Rashford leads by example and his spirit and drive can rub off on others in the squad.

Also Read: Marcus Rashford's Appeal To UK Govt To End Child Food Poverty Crosses 1 Million Signatures

Marcus Rashford became the fastest player to score a hat trick coming off the bench in the Champions League. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/2VfcwqbsgJ — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) October 29, 2020

Sinclair said that the 22-year-old has got the potential to be captain material at Manchester United and his work off the field also shows his character. The England international has campaigned for the government to provide free lunches to vulnerable school children amidst the holidays. The Rashford hat-trick made him just the second Manchester United player to score three after coming on as a substitute after current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who scored four against Nottingham Forrest in 1999.

(Image Courtesy: Manchester United Twitter)