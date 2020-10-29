Marcus Rashford Scores Fastest-ever UCL Hat-trick By Any Substitute In RB Leipzig rout

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United stormed to a stunning 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in their Champions League game at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Mason Greenwood opened the scoring in the first half while Anthony Martial also scored a late penalty to help United seal the points, but it was Marcus Rashford's quick-fire hat-trick, the fastest in UCL history by a substitute, which grabbed headlines. Rashford also became only the fifth player to score a UCL hat-trick after coming on as a substitute.

Manchester United were already leading Leipzig by one goal to nil before Marcus Rashford came onto the field in the 63rd minute. The English forward then scored three times in a space of 15 minutes to register the quickest hat-trick in UCL history by a substitute. Rashford scored United's second, third and fifth goals of the game, helping his side maintain their 100 percent start in the group stages of the tournament. Rashford spent only 27 minutes on the pitch after coming on as a substitute, the fewest number of minutes played by a player whilst scoring a hat-trick in the competition’s history.

Man United vs RB Leipzig: Red Devils storm to 5-0 win

Mason Greenwood got the hosts off to a flying start just 21 minutes into the game with a well-taken finish and Leipzig were within reach of getting something out of the game until Rashford entered the field of play in the second period. Rashford's first goal came in the 74th minute through Bruno Fernandes' assist. His second goal was scored just four minutes later after an error in RB Leipzig's defence.

Anthony Martial then scored his first goal of the campaign from the penalty spot before Rashford's hat-trick just a minute into stoppage time completed the rout. Marcus Rashford also became only the fifth player to score a Champions League hat-trick by coming on as a substitute. Only Kylian Mbappe, Walter Pandiani, Joseba Llorente and Uwe Rosler have achieved the feat in Europe's elite tournament.

Man United are now at the top of Group H with two wins from two games. The Premier League giants beat PSG 2-1 on Matchday 1 at the Parc des Princes last week.

Image Credits - Marcus Rashford Instagram