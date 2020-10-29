Premier League Clubs Dominate UCL As Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea Romp To Big Wins

Premier League clubs were on a roll in the Champions League this week, as they romped to massive victories in their respective fixtures. UCL results on Matchday 2 saw Liverpool, Man United, Man City and Chelsea all register dominant wins, in what was a good day for English football. While Liverpool and Man City registered convincing victories over Midtjylland and Marseille respectively, Chelsea and Man United ran riot, winning their games against Krasnodar and RB Leipzig.

UCL Results: Premier League clubs dominate proceedings, register big wins on Matchday 2

Fans who proclaimed Premier League as the best league in the world gathered a shred of evidence this week, as the English top-flight clubs made a case for themselves in the Champions League. Liverpool hosted Midtjylland in UCL matchday 2, while Manchester City travelled to Marseille on Tuesday for their game. The Reds won the game thanks to a brilliant display by Xherdan Shaqiri and new signing Diogo Jota, who capped of his game with a goal in the 55th minute. Mohammad Salah scored a late penalty to put the game beyond doubt as Jurgen Klopp's men rose to the top of Group D standings.

Manchester City had a far more comfortable outing, registering a 3-0 win away from home. Summer signing Ferran Torres opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola's side, before Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling added the finishing touches late in the second half. Chelsea made a trip to Russia and returned home with Hakim Ziyech's first-ever goal for the Blues. In their 4-0 demolition of Krasnodar, Callum Hudson-Ododi, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner all scored for Frank Lampard's side.

Perhaps the most surprising result on Wednesday, but Manchester United raced to a 5-0 win over last year's semi-finalists RB Leipzig at home. Marcus Rashford scored a hat-trick coming on from the bench, with Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial also getting on the scoresheet for the Red Devils. Solskjaer's side rallied in the second half to score four goals and proceeded to keep a clean sheet against Dani Olmo and Co.

After Wednesday's results, all Premier League clubs are atop their respective groups and are in a good position to qualify for the round of 16. The Champions League matchday 2 saw Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Man United score 14 goals combined, without conceding a single goal, in a complete performance. The Premier League has seen just seen two Champions League winners over the last decade, with Chelsea lifting the trophy in 2012 followed by Liverpool in 2019.

(Image Courtesy: Champions League, Liverpool Twitter, Man City Instagram)