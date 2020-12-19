Marcus Rashford Expected To Sign MASSIVE £300,000-a-week Contract With Man United​​​​​​​

Man United are reportedly set to reward superstar forward Marcus Rashford with a bumper new contract extension despite his current deal expiring in 2023, with the option of a further 12 months. The Red Devils will enter contract talks with Rashford in early 2021 in an attempt to secure his long-term future at Old Trafford and keep LaLiga heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona at bay. It is believed that Rashford's lucrative deal will see the England international take home a whopping £300k per week.

Man United transfer news: Marcus Rashord to receive a new deal in early 2021?

According to reports from Goal, Marcus Rashford is set to earn himself a new contract extension with the Red Devils in 2021. It is understood that Man United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will open negotiations with Rashford and his representatives in the next two months.

The 23-year-old is United's top scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions and has chipped in with four assists as well. He scored twice against Sheffield United on Thursday night to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to a 3-2 win at Bramall Lane.

Marcus Rashford contract extension: How much will Rashford earn through his new deal?

Reports from the Daily Star suggest that Rashford's new deal will see his wages increase by £100K per week. The United forward is currently on a £200,000-a-week deal but is set to receive a five-year extension from the club which could see Rashford pocket around £300,000 per week.

The forward will sign an extension in the new year which will bolster his £200,000-a-week salary, having impressed for the Reds so far in 2020-21. pic.twitter.com/eKxVUlf6z5 — Goal (@goal) December 19, 2020

It is believed that Woodward wants to tie Rashford down to a new deal before next summer's Euros when the striker will be one of the main attractions and could enhance his reputation even further. The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and even Paris Saint-Germain are named as clubs monitoring Rashford's situation at United.

Rashford has enjoyed a meteoric rise since making his United debut in 2016 as an unknown 18-year-old when Louis van Gaal was in charge of the club. Since then, he has scored 79 goals in 234 appearances across all competitions for United.

Rashford has also seen his profile off the pitch grow in recent months, following his charity work to prevent school kids from going hungry. It earned him an MBE honour in October.

Image Credits - Man United Instagram