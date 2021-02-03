Marcus Rashford Overtakes Eric Cantona In Man Utd Scoring Charts With 83rd Goal Vs Soton

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford overtook Red Devils legend Eric Cantona on the club's list of all-time highest goal-scorers. The 23-year-old striker found the back of the net in the first half as he notched his 83rd goal for the club. Rashfords's strike against Southampton took his goal tally to 83 goals in all competitions putting him above Cantona's 82 goals.

8️⃣3️⃣ special moment for me as a boyhood United fan, passing King Eric’s record. Loved it out there tonight, great team performance ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lhsuqCUEqU — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 2, 2021

Rashford goals: United marksman set to chase steep target

Marcus Rashford will now have his eyes set on fellow England international David Beckham who has scored two more goals than Eric Cantona. However, Rashford is far away from the top which sees current Derby County manager Wayne Rooney at the helm of the list. Rooney has scored 253 goals across all competitions for Manchester United and is followed up by Ryan Giggs, who has 93 fewer goals than the Derby boss. While Giggs has 160 goals to his name Paul Scholes sits at fourth place with 155 goals to his tally.

Also Read Man United Score 5 Plus Goals 8 Times Under OGS, More Than Mourinho, LVG, Moyes Combined

⚽️ Most goals for @ManUtd in all comps during Premier League era - Marcus Rashford now has more than Eric Cantona:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 253 Rooney

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 160 Giggs

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 155 Scholes

🇳🇱 150 Van Nistelrooy

🇳🇴 126 Solskjaer

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 121 Cole

🇵🇹 118 Ronaldo

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 85 Beckham

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 83 RASHFORD 🆕

🇫🇷 82 Cantona pic.twitter.com/lwN9jpudZm — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 2, 2021

Man United vs Southampton

Manchester United thrashed Southampton as the Reds went on to register a comprehensive 9-0 win at the end of the match. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men netted five goals in the second half and took full advantage of a 10-man Saints team who saw Alexandre Jankewitz being sent off in the second minute of the game.

Also Read Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Rejoices As Portuguese Equalises Vs Inter Milan In Coppa Italia

The visitors were later reduced to nine men as Jan Bednarek was given his marching orders at the 86th minute. Manchester United found their mojo back in great style as Ole Gunner Solskjaer's men got back to winning ways after poor outings against Sheffield United and Arsenal previously which saw them gather just one point from two games. Currently slotted 2nd in the Premier League standings, the heavy win at Old Trafford sees the Red Devils go on par with archrivals Manchester City as both the clubs sit with 44 points to their name.

Also Read Premier League Results: Man United Humiliate Southampton 9-0, Arsenal Fall To Brave Wolves

Speaking with BT Sport after the thumping win, Rashford spoke about breaking Cantona's record. The 23-year-old England international mentioned how Cantona is obviously a top player who did a lot for Manchester United. Expressing his happiness on going past Cantona's goal tally, Rashford said that he is pleased to go past and added that he just wanted to score more goals and keep helping the team. Ending the conversation by speaking on the team's overall performance, Rashford added that it's always good to score lots of goals and that the team is happy.

Also Read Luis Suarez Should've Joined Juventus And NOT Atletico, Says Barcelona Boss Ronald Koeman