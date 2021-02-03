Man United Score 5 Plus Goals 8 Times Under OGS, More Than Mourinho, LVG, Moyes Combined

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United had a point to prove when they hosted Southampton following struggle in the previous few fixtures. And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men played their heart out at Old Trafford, netting nine goals past the Saints, while successfully maintaining a clean sheet. With the fluttering scoreline, the Man United manager has set some new records to his name, beating the likes of Jose Mourinho, David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

Man United vs Southampton: Red Devils hammer the Saints

Man United received a major boost as early as the second minute when Alex Jankewitz was handed a straight red card following his horrendous challenge on Scott McTominay. Aaron wan Bissaka went on to bag the opener in the 18th minute and then there was no stopping the Red Devils.

Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani netted once each in the first half, followed by an own goal from Jan Bednarek while defending a cross against Fred. Anthony Martial and McTominay slotted one goal each early in the second half to make it six goals to none at Old Trafford.

In a relief for the manager, Bruno Fernandes brought an end to his goal drought as he went on to score from the spot after Jan Bednarek was sent off. His challenge on Martial propelled a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check, following which he was handed a straight red card. And the Portuguese made no mistake from the spot.

Eighth game with five or more goals for Man United under Solskjaer

Martial bagged his brace while Daniel James netted a goal during the closing minutes of the game to wind up an impressive display for the Old Trafford outfit. Interestingly, Man United have now netted five goals or more or the eighth time under Solskjaer, clearly haunting their opponents.

Manchester United scored 5+ goals twice under Moyes, Van Gaal + Mourinho combined.



They have scored 5+ goals on eight occasions under Solskjaer.



9-0 is a freak result. But that record is not a coincidence.#MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) February 2, 2021

Solskjaer's attacking prowess could be comprehended from the fact that the team netted more than five times in a single game only on two occasions under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho altogether. And Man United have equalled up on the record of most goals scored by one team in a single Premier League game, a record jointly held by Tottenham Hotspur when they struck nine goals past Wigan Athletic in 2009.

Man United Premier League goals the most this term, join Man City atop standings

Besides, Man United are also the highest scoring side in the Premier League, with 46 goals to their credit. Manchester City have 37 goals this season. Meanwhile, the victory against the Saints propelled them to levelling derby rivals Man City in the Premier League standings. The Old Trafford outfit have racked up 44 goals in 22 games, which is the same as that of Pep Guardiola's men. But Man United have played two games more.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter