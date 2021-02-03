Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Rejoices As Portuguese Equalises Vs Inter Milan In Coppa Italia

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in top gear against Inter Milan. The Italian champions were up against the San Siro outfit in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. The Portuguese forward was the ultimate decider and the difference-maker in the game as he completed an epic comeback with two goals to put his side in the driving seat. His son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, was seen rejoicing after the equaliser.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia results: Cristiano Ronaldo's son erupts in joy after equaliser

Lautaro Martinez bagged an early lead in the ninth minute for Antonio Conte. The Argentina international beat Matthijs de Ligt to clinch on a sensational cross from Nicolo Barella to strike the ball past Gianluigi Buffon. But the lead for the hosts could not last long with the presence of Ronaldo on the field.

Former Manchester United defender Ashley Young's silly foul on Juan Cuadrado while defending a cross resulted in a penalty for the Turin-based outfit. And Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot. A video of his son celebrating the equaliser, as posted by Cristiano's partner Georgina Rodriguez has gone viral.

Cristiano Jr, reacts to his dad's goal!pic.twitter.com/7Wqmls8Ae9 — Cristiano Ronaldo Fans (@TheRonaldoTeam) February 2, 2021

As seen in the video, the moment the five-time Ballon d'Or winner struck the ball past the goal line, his son erupted in joy and ran around the place, which appears to be their house. He appeared to mimic his father's iconic 'Siiiiiiii' celebration around the same time he did it on the field.

Inter Milan vs Juventus: advantage for Pirlo's men in Coppa Italia

The Juventus ace went on to put his side in the front in the 35th minute after a defending debacle from Milan Skriniar. Ronaldo anticipated the missed pass quickly and raced through to get on to the ball and strike a neat effort into the bottom right corner. Juventus went on to defend their lead until the final whistle.

The brace from Ronaldo and the resultant victory spells advantage for the Italian champions. Juventus have managed a goal's lead in the first leg with two away goals also providing a significant boost. Andrea Pirlo's men will host Inter Milan for the second leg at Allianz Stadium on Tuesday, February 9 (February 10 according to IST).

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter