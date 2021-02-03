Premier League Results: Man United Humiliate Southampton 9-0, Arsenal Fall To Brave Wolves

Following a struggling few fixtures in the Premier League, Manchester United were in their usual groove as they hammered Southampton 9-0. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men put up a splendid display against nine-man Southampton to avoid further strengthening Manchester City's hold at the top of the Premier League. Meanwhile, Arsenal had a forgettable night against Wolverhampton Wanderers who struck back from behind to win an all-important three points.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos to Man United: Real Madrid star picks MUFC as his next destination

Premier League results: Goal feast for Man United vs Southampton

Following a defeat and a draw against Sheffield United and Arsenal respectively, Man United were again expected to prove their mantle. And they did, spectacularly, in a display which could arguably be described their best performance on the field this season. The hosts received an early boost in the game after Alex Jankewitz was sent off for a horrendous challenge on Scott McTominay as early as the second minute.

Solskjaer's men were in the driving seat by the end of the first half with goals from Aaron-Wan Bissaka, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani. To make matter worse for the Saints, Jan Bednarek netted in his own post while defending a cross against Fred. The second half was another spectacle, to say the least.

Also Read | Anthony Martial asks Man United to help with security after racist trolls, death threats

Man United have scored most goals in Premier League this season

Odds favoured Man United as Jan Bednarek was sent off after a challenge on Martial. A spot-kick was awarded for Bruno Fernandes to work out his magic. Anthony Martial's brace, coupled with brilliant efforts from Scott McTominay and Daniel James did the talking for the Old Trafford outfit.

An interesting stat now suggests that Man United have scored the most goals in the Premier League this season, having racked up 46 goals in 22 games. Current league leaders Man City have scored 37 goals, albeit in 20 games. Notably, the Red Devils have netted five or more goals in a single game for the eighth time under the Norwegian tactician. Man United are the joint-top leaders in the Premier League standings with Man City.

Also Read | Man United criticised for "Parking the Bus" after stalemate against Arsenal

Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League results: Setback for Gunners at Molineux

Arsenal had a daunting challenge when they travelled to Molineux Stadium. And Mikel Arteta's men struggled to survive away from home despite Nicolas Pepe's opener. Ruben Neves cancelled Pepe's opener in the injury time of the first half following a straight red card for David Luiz.

Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho put his side in the front within four minutes of the second half, striking a sensational shot from 30 yards to leave Bernd Leno hapless. The defeat for the Gunners leave them at the 10th spot in the Premier League standings while Wolves sit at the 14th spot.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes promises not to rest until he helps Manchester United break THIS streak

Premier League highlights

Sheffield United 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace

Brighton 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Image courtesy: Daniel James Twitter