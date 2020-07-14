Why Couldn't Man United And Solskjaer Make A Fifth Substitution Vs Southampton?

Man United wasted a chance to break into the Premier League's top four after slipping to a 2-2 draw against Southampton on Monday night. The Man United vs Southampton clash was full of drama as Michael Obafemi scored a stoppage-time equaliser to share the spoils from the game at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were reduced to 10 men for the final minutes of the game, despite having a fifth Man United substitution pending.

Man United substitution: Why didn't Ole Gunnar Solskjaer use his fifth sub after Brandon Williams injury?

Man United left-back Brandon Williams suffered a nasty collision with Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters as the match was forced into added time. While Walker-Peters recovered well, Williams was left bloodied and had to be taken off, which reduced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to 10 men. The Red Devils had made only four substitutions contrary to the five allowed but were unable to call on Eric Bailly having made those changed in the three maximum batches. While the Premier League restart increased the number of substitutions per game to five, changes are allowed only in three batches except for at half-time. In case of the possible fifth Man United substitution, Solskjaer had already replaced Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Mason Greenwood in three different batches, meaning the Brandon Williams injury left them in a pickle resulting in stoppage-time drama.

Man United substitution: Solskjaer suggests Premier League should introduce subs for head injuries

Speaking after the Man United vs Southampton draw, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the Premier League should consider introducing substitutions for head injuries. Speaking on the Williams injury, the Man United manager said that it was a bad cut, and added that the Red Devils should have seen out of the match, considering the minutes left. Man United have extended their unbeaten run to 18 but failure to beat Southampton still leaves them fifth on a night where victory would have elevated them up to third.

The Red Devils have fixtures against Crystal Palace, West Ham and Leicester City left. Man United are currently level on points with fourth-placed Leicester and trail Chelsea, in third, by one with three games left. If Solskjaer's side can beat Crystal Palace and Leicester away and West Ham at home they will finish in the top four and book a place in the Champions League next season.

(Image Courtesy: Premier League Twitter)