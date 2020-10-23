Marcus Rashford Thanks Businesses For Supporting Free School Meals Campaign

Marcus Rashford has been one of the leading voices when it comes to discussing child food poverty in the UK. The Manchester United forward has been constantly speaking about initiatives that can help reduce child food poverty in the region, with the 22-year-old also heading a task force with some of UK’s top food brands. Despite Marcus Rashford’s best efforts, MP’s in the UK voted against extending the free school meals campaign the player had propagated for. However, Marcus Rashford has now thanked business for stepping up and supporting his campaign.

Marcus Rashford charity: Forward helps out at food charity

A day after MP’s decided against extending the free meals campaign, Marcus Rashford was seen helping the staff at a food charity. The footballer along with his mother visited a warehouse which is being named after her, as the England star offered a helping hand at FareShare Greater Manchester. Ever since the Marcus Rashford charity campaign started, the striker has managed to raise more than £20million for FareShare.

Marcus Rashford MBE: Marcus Rashford meals campaign supported by businesses

Blown away by news of local businesses stepping up to fill the voucher scheme deficit during the October half term. Selflessness, kindness, togetherness, this is the England I know 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Add #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY to your tweets so I can track them. I will share as many as I can ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 22, 2020

While the Marcus Rashford schools proposal wasn’t continued by MP’s, many businesses stepped up to support the initiative. Sharing the latest update on the initiative, Marcus Rashford shared screenshots which featured names of the businesses that are supporting his free meals initiative. The 22-year-old tweeted that he was blown away by the news of local businesses stepping up to fill the voucher scheme deficit during the October half term. Expressing his admiration that local businesses were supporting the Marcus Rashford meals campaign, the footballer wrote that an England full of selfless, kindness and togetherness is what he knows.

Marcus Rashford Charity: Striker criticised MP’s for not continuing free meals program

After the free meals program wasn’t extended, Marcus Rashford reacted strongly to the development on Twitter. The footballer claimed that by deciding to not extending the free meals until Easter 2021, they have made the kids feel that they don’t matter. The player also asked everyone to stop stigmatising, judging and pointing figures as he asked people to not be clouded by political affiliation. Calling the kids who suffer from child food poverty the future of the country, Marcus Rashford asked lawmakers to sit around a table and come up with a new plan. The attacker concluded his strong message by promising that as long the kids won’t have a voice, he will continue to stand up for their needs.

Image Credits: Marcus Rashford Instagram