Kylian Mbappe Praises Marcus Rashford For Fight Against Child Poverty Ahead Of UCL Clash

French attacker Kylian Mbappe was effusive in his praise for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford ahead of their Champions League meeting. The PSG vs Man United game will take place on Tuesday night, October 20 (October 21 in India) at 12:30 am IST. While Kylian Mbappe earlier praised Marcus Rashford’s footballing ability, the youngster has also applauded the Englishman’s efforts to fight child poverty and hunger.

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes' Reaction After Finding Out He Will Captain Man Utd Vs PSG Sparks Memefest

Kylian Mbappe heaps praise on Marcus Rashford campaign

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Kylian Mbappe claimed that he has ‘full respect’ for Marcus Rashford. In his comments directed towards the Man United forward, Mbappe said that tackling an issue like child poverty is one of the most important things that someone can do. The Frenchman credited Marcus Rashford for trying to make a real change, as he admitted that players must use their platforms to make a difference in the world.

Also Read: Is Cavani Playing Tonight Against PSG? Man United Team News For Champions League Clash

Kylian Mbappe concluded by saying that since footballers are given so much, it is important they give back to society. The PSG striker is no stranger to charitable initiatives, with the youngster running his own charity in France that helps underprivileged kids. According to BBC, Kylian Mbappe’s charity is helping 98 kids from all over Paris live their dreams.

Also Read: PSG Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Champions League live: Kylian Mbappe’s ‘most dangerous’ Marcus Rashford comment

In addition to praising Rashford’s social initiatives, the Frenchman also called the 22-year-old one of the most dangerous players in England. While speaking to the press ahead of the PSG vs Man United clash, Kylian Mbappe admitted that he was warned of the Englishman’s quality by compatriot Paul Pogba. Expounding on his statements, Mbappe disclosed that Rashford is one of the few players who is considered to be special by Paul Pogba.

Also Read: Is Neymar Playing Tonight Vs Man United? PSG Team News For Champions League Clash

Marcus Rashford’s efforts have been applauded by many

The Man United forward has become one of the strongest voices appealing for equality in recent times. Over the past few months, Rashford has led a campaign which forced the government to make a U-turn when it came to the provision of free meals, and also formulated a child poverty task force with some of UK’s top food brands.

Marcus Rashford also launched an online petition which called on the government to give more attention to the issue of child food poverty. The Man United star's efforts were recently recognized by the British government, who awarded him an MBE.

Image Credits: Kylian Mbappe Instagram, Marcus Rashford Instagram