Marcus Rashford Set To Force Yet Another U-turn After Task Force Gathers 300000 Signatures

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's task force could force yet another U-turn after UK Prime Minsiter Boris Johnson called off providing support to children during school holidays until Easter. The England international has championed the fight against child poverty in the UK and was subsequently awarded an MBE for the same. The 22-year-old had pledged to not rest on his laurels and the new petition aims at vulnerable school children getting free meals until the holidays.

Also Read: Man United Flop Morgan Schneiderlin Often Complained To His Wife About Louis Van Gaal

Marcus Rashford MBE: Manchester United star launches petition to force yet another U-turn

Marcus Rashford's petition to provide school children with free meals until the Easter holidays has been gaining traction since Monday after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected the plea. According to Daily Mail, the Manchester United star's appeal has gathered more than 300,000 votes, to force a debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Labour has been pushing behind the 22-year-old's efforts, declaring that they would declare a vote unless ministers supported the England international's cause.

Tulip Siddiq MP, Labour's Shadow Children and Early Years Minister, has piled on the pressure by writing every Conservative MP asking them to support the Marcus Rashford petition to provide further assistance to over 1.4 million children.

Also Read: Liverpool To Wait For Van Dijk Like A ‘good Wife When Her Husband Is In Jail', Says Klopp

According to Sportsmail, Marcus Rashford had already received suggestions that his petition will receive cross-bench support in the Commons, should it lead to a vote. The Manchester United star has been vocal in his attempts to tackle child hunger in UK and had forced a U-turn in July to assure the provision of free meals during the school summer holidays to vulnerable children. Soon after the 22-year-old launched his new petition, a No 10 spokesman said that it was 'not for schools to regularly provide food to pupils during the school holidays'. Rashford responded quickly by wishing Merry Christmas, suggesting that neither he nor his resolve to end child hunger in UK is going away.

Also Read: Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani Not In Man United Squad To Face PSG In Champions League

Marcus Rashford has been honoured by Queen Elizabeth II with an MBE for his work in helping children receive school meals during the coronavirus pandemic. The 22-year-old also raised £20 million for charities working to combat food poverty while forcing a government U-turn, which saw more than one million school children receive meal vouchers throughout the summer holidays. The Manchester United star also formed the Child Food Poverty Task Force along with 20 charities and key names in the UK food industry.

Merry Christmas kids...



It’s also not for food banks to feed millions of British children but here we are. 250% increase in food poverty and rising...



This is not going away anytime soon and neither am I... https://t.co/dCwT07WShz — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 15, 2020

Also Read: Joel Matip's Reaction To Richarlison's Challenge On Thiago Leaves Liverpool Fans Shocked

(Image Courtesy: Marcus Rashford Instagram)