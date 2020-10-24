Marcus Rashford Wants To Collaborate With Ministers After Excellent Free Meals Campaign

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has renewed his interest in a conversation with the government as he continues to champion the End Child Food Poverty movement in the UK. The England international had urged local business to support his campaign after the House of Commons voted down a Labour bill supporting his campaign to extend free school meals into this October half term. Soon the Marcus Rashford timeline was filled with many businesses pledging their support, effectively bypassing the government.

Marcus Rashford MBE: Manchester United star urges government for dialogue after an extraordinary public campaign

Marcus Rashford has continued his efforts to end child food poverty and had slammed the MPs earlier this week for rejecting plans to extend free school meals during the Easter holidays. The 22-year-old's efforts saw many local businesses all across the UK support his initiative to provide free meals to vulnerable school children during the holidays. Offers have flooded in from Wigan, Brighton, Middlesbrough, Hackney, Hull, Falmouth, Liverpool and Lincoln and many more, all re-tweeted out to Rashford's 3.6 million Twitter followers. Despite the government's stance, Rashford is still willing to hold a meeting to discuss an extension to the free school meals voucher.

According to Sportsmail, there has been no official response from the Government to the Manchester United star's request to meet him and his child food poverty task force. Speaking to BBC Newsnight on Friday, the 22-year-old said that he couldn't be more proud to call himself British. The England international thanked hundreds of cafes, pubs and restaurants which came forward to offer half-term food for vulnerable children and responded to criticism suggesting that those who wanted to talk about 'celebrities' and 'superstars' would find them in his Twitter feed. Rashford said that growing up he did not have much but always had the safety net of the community, and wants the young children to have the same benefit.

Here’s full message from @MarcusRashford who we asked to join us on @BBCNewsnight late last night, but he was in bed ahead of match, responding to yesterday’s outpouring of support from councils, communities, and corporations for supplying food for English children in half term pic.twitter.com/YaWdPb3BDm — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) October 24, 2020

The Manchester United star said that he was overwhelmed by the response by local business, especially in times when profits have been hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with local business, some food chain giants including McDonald's are set to deliver a million meals for children in the next few weeks. Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson and Councils including Redbridge Borough Council, Southwark Council, Hammersmith and Fulham Council and Liverpool City Council have pledged their support to help vulnerable children out. Rashford also found praise from footballing circles, with ex-England striker and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker congratulating the 22-year-old for his efforts.

(Image Courtesy: Manchester United Instagram)