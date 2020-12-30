Marcus Rashford's Winner Vs Wolves was His First PL Goal At Old Trafford Since July

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford scored a late winner to help his side to a 1-0 victory over Wolves on Tuesday, which propelled the Red Devils to second place in the Premier League standings. It was the Englishman's first goal at Old Trafford in 845 minutes of Premier League action. Rashford's strike came in the third minute of injury-time in the second half as his left-footed shot deflected off Wolves' Roman Saiss and into the net.

Rashford winner vs Wolves: Man United star scores first EPL goal at Old Trafford this season

On Tuesday night, Marcus Rashford ended his Premier League goal drought at Old Trafford in the most dramatic fashion. The game between Man United and Wolves looked destined for a goalless draw until the 23-year-old took possession on the edge of the Wolves area from a Bruno Fernandes pass. Rashford cut inside the Wolves defence and let fly with a left-footed shot that deflected off Romain Saiss to leave goalkeeper Rui Patricio completely wrong-footed.

845 - Marcus Rashford’s goal for Manchester United was his first at Old Trafford in the Premier League in 845 minutes of play, since last netting in July versus Southampton. Gasp. pic.twitter.com/KykYmYGk3u — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2020

It was Rashford's first Premier League goal at Old Trafford since he last scored in the 2-2 draw against Southampton in July. Rashford's winner vs Wolves also took his tally to 15 goals across all competitions this season. It was also United's seventh win the nine top-flight games since their defeat against Arsenal at the start of November.

United are now only two points behind league leaders Liverpool but Rashford dismissed any talk of United winning the Premier League title at the moment. He spoke to reporters after his winning goal and said, "We can't look too far ahead, we are a team that still has a lot of work to do on ourselves. So its a bit silly if we start thinking about a title challenge right now".

It wasn’t pretty but good to close out the year with a win 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/7ZYkNcRuB5 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 29, 2020

Man United fixtures: Red Devils scheduled to play seven games in January 2021

United ended their 2020 on a high but still have a tough run of upcoming fixtures in the New Year. Solskjaer's side will have a busy January 2021 as they face Aston Villa (H), Liverpool (A), Fulham (A), Sheffield United (H), and Arsenal (A) in the Premier League next month. United also have an EFL Cup semi-final clash against Man City and an FA Cup Third Round encounter game against Watford in the second week of January.

Image Credits - Marcus Rashford Instagram