Marcus Thuram BANNED For 5 Games For Spitting In Opponent’s Face After Heated Argument

The Marcus Thuram banned news has flooded the internet as the Borussia Monchengladbach striker has been banned for 5 matches by the DFB. On Monday, The German football federation clarified the details on Thuram's ban as he spat on the face of an opponent player. They mentioned how the player will be banned from participating in the Bundesliga and the German Cup. The DFB also mentioned that a further one-game ban is suspended on the basis of the condition that the player displays good behaviour.

ℹ️ The DFB have given @MarcusThuram an immediate five-match ban, with an additional sixth game suspended until 21st December 2021. He has also been fined €40,000. The club has accepted the ruling.#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/pSZZvvKoYw — Gladbach (@borussia_en) December 21, 2020

Marcus Thuram banned: How the events unrolled

The incident took place during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim. Marcus Thuram spat on defender Hoffenheim Stefan Posch when both the players were arguing over a tackle made by the Hoffenheim footballer. In the heat of the moment, the Borussia Monchengladbach striker spat on Stefan Posch’s face.

After consulting the video, match referee Frank Willenborg showed Thuram a red card and sent him off on Saturday. The Borussia Mönchengladbach striker was also fined 40,000 euros ($50,000) with the club also fining the French international his monthly wages. Thuram's wages will later be used for a helpful cause towards the community by Borussia Monchengladbach.

On Sunday, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s sporting director Max Eberl also commented on Thuram's action during Hoffenheim's 2-1 win last week. He mentioned how it was uncharacteristic of Thuram and said that he has spoken to the player about it.

Eberl said that Marcus is devastated and the player assured him that he did not deliberately spit at Stefan Posch. Eberl said that Marcus told him that during an argument with Stefan Posch he cursed several times in French and that he involuntarily spat during a torrent of words. He added how Marcus made a huge mistake for which he’ll be punished. He mentioned that Marcus remains the person known to all as he is and will be given another opportunity to redeem himself.

Marcus Thuram issues apology

Thuram took to social media and shared a public apology for his infamous spat. The French player, who was criticized by his teammates and coach, came forward after the game and apologized to everyone via social media.

pic.twitter.com/aoXmb41oFq — T I K U S 🦍 (@MarcusThuram) December 19, 2020

He wrote that something took place on Sunday that is not in his character and must never happen. Thuram shares that he reacted to an opponent in a wrong way and something occurred accidentally and not intentionally. He goes on to write how he apologizes to everyone, to Stefan Posch, to his opponents, to his teammates, to his family, and everyone else who saw his reaction. The French international ends by saying that he is ready to accept all the consequences of his gesture.

