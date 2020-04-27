Germany's Mario Gotze Requested A Picture With Lionel Messi After 2014 World Cup Final

Germany's Mario Gotze had just emerged onto the scene, scoring the only goal of the 2014 FIFA World Cup final against mighty Argentina. But deep down, he seemingly could not hide his admiration for his opponent and Argentina star Lionel Messi, when he ran to take a picture with him after the 2014 World Cup final.

Mario Gotze clicks a picture with Lionel Messi after 2014 World Cup final

Soon after collecting the Man of the Match award, Mario Gotze ran up to Argentina superstar Lionel Messi. While speaking to Daily Mail, the German international shed light on the minutes of his meet with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. Mario Gotze claimed that he was in the conference room when he saw Messi and ran towards him to take a picture together.

Lionel Messi poses with Mario Gotze after 2014 World Cup final defeat

Lionel Messi, keeping aside the 2014 World Cup final defeat, readily agreed for the photo and in fact cracked a smile too. Messi was crowned Player of the Tournament for his sensational displays throughout the competition. However, despite taking the 2014 World Cup by the bull's horns, a late Mario Gotze goal brought Messi's dream of securing a major trophy with his national team crashing down.

Mario Gotze goal makes German youngest to score in a World Cup final

The two teams were neck-and-neck until the 90 minutes. Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain and Lionel Messi missed some decent chances to net past Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, while Thomas Muller failed to capitalise on a brilliant chance in the second half. However, it was Mario Gotze who made the breakthrough in the 113th minute, becoming the youngest player to score in a World Cup final.

Ex-FIFA president speaks on Lionel Messi's behaviour after 2014 World Cup final

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter spoke about the moment Lionel Messi collected the runners up medal. He claimed that the Argentine was talking to himself, constantly reminding himself, that he was “the best, but not the champion.” The Barcelona legend is yet to win a major title with Argentina.

