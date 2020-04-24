David Beckham Reveals How Lionel Messi 'embarrassed' Him Into Retirement In 2013

Man United legend David Beckham recalled the time of his retirement and how Barcelona captain Lionel Messi forced him into hanging his boots. Former Real Madrid and LA Galaxy star David Beckham brought an end to his illustrious career at Paris Saint Germain in 2013. The 44-year-old Inter Miami owner has also claimed that Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is 'nowhere near the level of Lionel Messi', waxing lyrical about the Argentine.

Messi the reason behind David Beckham retirement

While speaking to Argentinian publication Telam, David Beckham reminisced about the time Lionel Messi ran past him during a Champions League quarter-final clash between Paris Saint Germain and Barcelona in 2013. Lionel Messi was an absolute nightmare to defend against and the David Beckham retirement revolved around the Barcelona attacker 'humiliating and embarrassing' the Englishman on the pitch. PSG were on course to reach the semi-finals of the tournament by leading 3-2 on aggregate at the Camp Nou but Lionel Messi came off the bench to end any hopes of the Ligue 1 giants progressing into the next round of the competition.

The second leg at the Camp Nou ended 1-1 (aggregate 3-3) and Barcelona progressed to the semi-finals on away goals. Following PSG's elimination in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2013, David Beckham realised that it was time to retire. Shortly after the clash against Barcelona, the David Beckham retirement from professional football news was announced in May 2013. However, Beckham did state that he enjoyed his battles with a young Lionel Messi over the years when he was at Real Madrid despite facing Messi during the twilight stages of his career. Here is an emotional video of David Beckham leaving the pitch for the last time, ending his professional career at the Parc Des Princes.

David Beckham retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo nowhere near Lionel Messi

Post the David Beckham retirement, the Englishman launched his own MLS franchise - Inter Miami. According to further reports from The Sun, David Beckham went on to state that he has great admiration for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but if he had to pick one it would definitely by Messi. The Inter Miami owner concluded by explaining why Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is 'nowhere near the level of Lionel Messi' despite the Portuguese being a cut above the rest. Beckham also jokingly hinted towards signing the 32-year-old Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in the near future as his Barcelona contract expires at the end of next season.

