Neymar Breaks Down While Reminiscing About Barcelona Days With Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar enjoyed some of the best years of his career at Barcelona, forming a formidable partnership with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. He had an impeccable off-the-field relationship with the Argentine international, which was visible during a recent interview when he got emotional while talking about his former teammate.

Neymar speaks on Lionel Messi

Parabéns @SantosFC .. “é um orgulho que nem todos podem ter” 🤍🖤🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/9a3C1PoKmW — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) April 14, 2020

Neymar recalled his experience with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi while speaking to Rede Globo's Esporte Espetacular. Neymar claimed that it was difficult for him to speak about Messi, terming him as a "special personality" at Barcelona. When he needed the most support in life, Messi helped him out, said Neymar, while also describing him as the best player in the world.

Lionel Messi urged Neymar not to be shy at Barcelona

Neymar revealed that when he moved to Barcelona, Lionel Messi urged him not to be shy at his new club. The Brazilian had joined the Catalan giants in 2013 after rising to fame with Brazilian side Santos. Messi also asked Neymar not to fear anybody at the club and that he was always there for the newbie.

Neymar transfer to Barcelona?

Neymar left Barcelona in 2017 for a world record fee of €222 million ($240 million) to join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Since then, he has been constantly linked with a return to Barcelona. Lionel Messi has openly spoken of his dream of seeing the Brazilian winger back at Camp Nou.

Neymar net worth stands at €171 million

According to Wealthy Gorilla, the Neymar net worth stands at an estimated amount of €171 million ($185 million). According to Forbes, he earns an astonishing €36.8 million ($41 million) at PSG alone, while he also pockets a substantial amount through various brand endorsements.

