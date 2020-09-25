Ligue 1 Giants Marseille Launch Their Own Record Label OM Records, Here's How Fans Reacted

Ligue 1 heavyweights Marseille have been in the news of late for all the wrong reasons since the start of the season. Marseille, who ended Le Classique in an altercation with defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), have now made a historic move in the music industry with the launch of their own label, a first for a club in France, in collaboration with music company BMG.

Ligue 1 news: Marseille launch OM records

Named OM Records, in an official statement BMG said that the Marseille label will revolve around hip-hop, rap and R&B. OM Records will be based in Marseille, which has been one of France's major hubs for hip-hop culture. The launch of Marseille's OM Records was celebrated with a jet black double-decker bus show.

𝗟𝗲 𝗿𝗮𝗽 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗶𝘁𝘀, 𝗮𝘂 𝗯𝘂𝘁. #OMRecords pic.twitter.com/CWMkKYwzqR — OM Records (@OM_Records) September 24, 2020

The bus show saw some of Marseille's local rappers and DJs feature, with music being played across the city. Rapper Hollis l'Infame, a die-hard Marseille fan, as quoted by France24, has lauded the Ligue 1 club's efforts for the venture. He jokingly claimed that he has been a Marseille fan since before he was actually born.

Fans react to OM Records label launch

It is as if all the big French clubs have given up winning the league and want to invest in Music instead. Depay rapper in Lyon, OM records for Marseille. PSG in a farmers league of their own. — Adefcb (@thesalaam10) September 24, 2020

No it’s just Marseille, as you can see their the first and only club in France that’s doing this. — Erol (@CheryNathan) September 24, 2020

Effort to strengthen links between club, artists: Marseille president

Head of A&R Emilie Hauck has revealed that OM Records will be a 50:50 joint venture between Marseille and BMG. He claimed that this was the first such instance of a music giant joining forces with a football club to create a music label, stressing that this is a historic moment.

Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud pointed out after the announcement that the city has been a cradle of French rap and hip-hop. The link between Marseille and local artists has been very strong over the past years. The launch of the Marseille record label strengthens this link and symbolises the club's desire to promote the local music industry.

Vendredi 13 to be the first album

The new label will act as an important platform for local artists and groups from Marseille. The first album under the Marseille record label will be a compilation called 'Vendredi 13'. It will be produced by the four people who were the main architects of the B18 label created in Marseille a year back.

Image courtesy: OM Records Twitter