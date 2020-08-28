PSG Transfer News: Ligue 1 Giants Offer €60m For Lazio Star Milinkovic-Savic After CL Loss

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have long harboured their dream of winning the Champions League since Qatar Sports Investments took over the club in 2011. The Ligue 1 giants have since then embarked on a spending spree, signing world-class players year after year in their bid to lay hands on the European crown. PSG almost lived their dream but were thwarted by their former academy product Kingsley Coman, who scored in the UEFA Champions League final for Bayern, continuing PSG's wait for the title.

PSG transfer news: Ligue 1 giants eye Sergej Milinkovic-Savic transfer after Champions League loss

The Champions League final defeat is unlikely to deter Ligue 1 giants from their policy of bringing in big-name players, and the latest PSG transfer news has seen them linked with a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic transfer. The Serbian international has been a long-time target of Manchester United and Lazio are willing to let go of their star man if a substantial offer comes in for him. According to PSG transfer news by Corriere Della Sera, the Ligue 1 champions have lodged a £54million (€60m) proposition for a Milinkovic-Savic transfer. The report suggests that while the bid is not sufficient for the Milinkovic-Savic to PSG deal to happen, it is enticing enough for both clubs to begin negotiations. Lazio president Claudio Lotito has reportedly pledged that the Italia outfit will be ready to sanction a Milinkovic-Savic transfer despite the Serbian having a contract until 2024 with the Serie A side.

PSG have bid 60m€ for Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savic, according to Corriere della Sera — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 27, 2020

The Milinkovic-Savic to PSG deal is an essential piece of business for coach Thomas Tuchel after his midfield was over-run by Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. The Lazio star has evolved into a complete midfielder after moving to Stadio Olimpico from Genk in 2015, making 209 appearances for the Serie A outfit, scoring 39 goals and producing 27 assists. The Serbian international has been labelled as a versatile ballplayer, with good strength and stamina, while boasting of excellent technique and an eye for goal.

The Milinkovic-Savic to PSG deal will add much-needed quality to Thomas Tuchel's side, and the 25-year-old could be a regular feature in the midfield alongside the likes of Marco Verratti and Idrissa Gueye. According to PSG transfer news, a bid in the range of £72m million (€80m) is likely to be accepted, and it remains to be seen whether the Ligue 1 champions are ready for a further outlay. According to PSG transfer news, the Ligue 1 giants are also eyeing moves for Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi and AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer if their pursuit for the Lazio star falls through.

