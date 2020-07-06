Dortmund Set August 10 Deadline For Man United To Sign Jadon Sancho For €120m: Report

According to the latest round of Man United transfer news, the Jadon Sancho transfer saga sees yet another twist with Borussia Dortmund reportedly setting a deadline for the Red Devils to make their move. The Jadon Sancho to Manchester United United saga has been one of biggest talking points for the better part of the last two transfer windows with reports suggesting that the Red Devils have already agreed on personal terms with the dynamic winger. Sancho has developed into one of the most coveted wingers in European football during his time in Germany and the England international's future at Signal Iduna Park looks bleak at the moment, despite Dortmund's best efforts to keep hold of their star man.

Man United transfer news: Dortmund set a deadline for Jadon Sancho transfer

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have set the Jadon Sancho transfer fee at a whopping €120 million and have asked his suitors to pay up before August 10. According to the latest round of Man United transfer news, Dortmund will not accept any bids below their valuation for a Jadon Sancho transfer or offers coming in after August 10. The England international will stay put at Signal Iduna Park if his suitors do not agree to Dortmund's demands and Ruhr Nachrichten reports that the club hierarchy has received no indications that the 20-year-old wants to leave despite countless Man United transfer news portals suggesting so. The transfer window is likely to run till October this year and Dortmund want a decision on Sancho’s future by the start of August which is likely to hasten the Red Devils' pursuit of the dynamic winger.

Borussia Dortmund have informed #mufc that Jadon Sancho can leave for a fixed amount of €120m this summer. Dortmund want clarity by the beginning of August #mulive [ruhr nachrichten] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 5, 2020

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United: Red Devils unwilling to pay over €105 million for Dortmund star

While Dortmund are seeking €120 million for a Jadon Sancho transfer, chief suitors Manchester United are unwilling to breach the €110m mark for the England international. A 90 Min report suggests that the Red Devils are reluctant to breach the €105 million they paid for Paul Pogba in 2016. While reports suggest that Jadon Sancho has agreed a five-year contract at Old Trafford worth £140,000 (€154,000) a week. However, the Jadon Sancho transfer fee remains a stumbling block in negotiations between both the clubs. The former Manchester City youngster was Dortmund's leading goalscorer last season, finding the net 20 times in all competitions while also laying on 18 assists for his teammates.

(Image Credit: bundesliga.com)