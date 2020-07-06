Paul Pogba Posts Hilarious Instagram Story After Man United Thrash Bournemouth; Watch

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is in high spirits since his return from injury. The 2018 World Cup winner has formed a formidable partnership with January signing Bruno Fernandes in midfield helping the Red Devils win three of their four Premier League fixtures post the restart. While Paul Pogba did not get on the scoresheet against Bournemouth on Saturday, he was a constant threat to the Cherries' defence with his inch-perfect passing.

Man United vs Bournemouth highlights: Paul Pogba posts hilarious story after resounding win over Bournemouth

Paul Pogba took to Instagram after Man United defeated Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday. The French international posted a picture of his shirt being pulled by Bournemouth striker Joshua King. The 28-year-old was a former Manchester United player, playing with Paul Pogba for the Manchester United reserves. Paul Pogba trolled his friend Josh King after the game, writing that he would give his shirt to the Norwegian international and he needn't pull it off him.

Image Courtesy: Paul Pogba Instagram

Man Utd vs Bournemouth highlights: Mason Greenwood goals help Red Devils push for top four

Manchester United were in for a scare on Saturday when Junior Stanislas opened the scoring with a dazzling piece of skill to nutmeg Harry Maguire before beating David de Gea at his near post. However, the first of the Mason Greenwood goals, a thumping left-foot strike, restored parity for Solskjaer's side. A handball in the box meant Marcus Rashford put the Red Devils in front, while Anthony Martial scored a blinder from the edge of the box to put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side 3-1 ahead at half-time.

However, the second half started on the worst possible note for Man United and Eric Bailly, with the Ivorian's handball inside the box handing a penalty to Eddie Howe's side. Josh King scored against his former club to reduce the deficit. However the second of the Mason Greenwood goals, this time from his right foot, helped restore Manchester United's two-goal advantage. Bruno Fernandes then scored an incredible free-kick from the edge of the box, in what was one of the top moments from the Man United vs Bournemouth clash on Saturday.

Man Utd vs Bournemouth highlights: Man United's reaming Premier League fixtures

Manchester United are locked in battle with Chelsea for the fourth place in the table with five Premier League fixtures to go. The Blues are two points ahead of the Red Devils and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to Paul Pogba and co to build pressure on Frank Lampard's men and snatch the final Champions League spot. The Red Devils, however, will qualify for the Champions League as things stand, with arch-rivals Manchester City banned due to their breach of FFP regulations. Man United will look to continue their 16-match unbeaten run when they take the field against Aston Villa on Thursday (Friday IST).

(Image Credit: Paul Pogba Instagram)