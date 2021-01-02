Mauricio Pochettino Expresses Gratitude After Being Appointed PSG's Head Coach

Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the new head coach. Earlier this week, PSG had confirmed the sacking of its coach Thomas Tuchel. Under Tuchel, PSG had reached the finals of the Champions League 2019-20, and the side had to suffer a loss against Bayern Munich in the summit clash.

'I am really happy and honoured': Mauricio Pochettino

"I am really happy and honoured to become the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain. I would like to thank the club's management for the trust they have placed in me. As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart. I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes. I return to the Club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world's most talented players," said Pochettino in an official release.

"This team has fantastic potential and my staff and I will do everything we can to get the best for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions. We will also do our utmost to give our team the combative and attacking playing identity that Parisian fans have always loved," the footballer-turned-manager added.

Mauricio Pochettino's association with PSG

The former Argentine center-back has signed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain F.C. till June 30, 2022, which also comes with an option for an extra year. In fact, the former Tottenham Hotspurs manager was associated with the club in the early 2000s. The 48-year-old had led the French professional football club and had represented the Paris-based franchise from 2001 to 2003 where he had succeeded in finding the back of the net six times in the 95 matches that he had got to feature in.

(With ANI Inputs)