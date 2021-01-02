Tottenham Hotspur Issues Statement After Three Players Breach COVID-19 Protocol

English club Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday condemned four players- three of its own team after a picture showing them celebrating Christmas together during coronavirus restrictions went viral on social media.

According to Goal.com, an image went viral on social media showing Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon, and Giovani Lo Celso together at a party along with West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini.

'Strongly condemn': Tottenham Hotspur

"We are extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas particularly as we know the sacrifices everybody around the country made to stay safe over the festive period," Spurs said in an official statement. "The rules are clear, there are no exceptions, and we regularly remind all our players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibilities to adhere and set an example. The matter will be dealt with internally," the North London-based franchise added.

The COVID-19 protocols in London

London is currently placed under Tier-4 of the UK government's coronavirus restrictions and under the guidelines, everyone is banned from mixing with people outside of their own household in an attempt to contain the virus.

Tottenham Hotspur leapfrog to third spot in the points table

Irrespective of the players' actions off the field, they ensured that they gave their 100% on the field when the 'Lilywhites' had hosted Leeds United in an EPL fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday where they ended up registering an emphatic 3-0 win.

Tottenham were spot on right from the word 'Go' as they kept the visitors at bay from the first minute of play. Star English striker Harry Kane drew first blood in the 29th minute as he scored off a penalty before Son made an impact in the 43rd minute. When play resumed in the second half, Belgian center-back Toby Alderweireld found the back of the net in the 50th minute as 'The Peacocks' could never manage to recover.

Leeds failed to score a single goal as the play went into stoppage time after regulation time where Irish right-back Matt Doherty successfully converted one in the 92nd minute but was reportedly given a red card after he stepped on one of the Leeds player's feet.

By the virtue of this win, Spurs have leapfrogged to the third position in the EPL points table with eight wins from 16 matches and 29 points in their tally.

