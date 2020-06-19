Tottenham Not 'in The Same World' As League Rivals: Jose Mourinho Gives Transfer Update

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has given an update on the Tottenham transfer news ahead of the game against Man United. Speaking in the pre-match presser, Jose Mourinho said that Tottenham are not going to be “in the same league” as other Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window. Ahead of the Tottenham vs Manchester United game, Jose Mourinho said that are going to be very balanced, as Tottenham usually are. With the Tottenham vs Manchester United game, Spurs will resume their Premier League season against Mourinho's former employers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jose Mourinho gives update on Tottenham transfer news

"We go to an empty stadium, but a stadium full of your love and full of your support."



Jose's message to you all... #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/KeHo3N7aCR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 18, 2020

Pointing to other clubs making moves for the summer, Jose Mourinho said that there are examples of clubs already investing and making important moves in the transfer market, with nine games to go. He said that Tottenham aren't going to be in the "same league or the same world", as he sees clubs doing different things from Tottenham. However, Jose Mourinho also said that he doesn’t expect Tottenham to stay idle, hinting that Spurs may make changes to their squad before next season kicks off.

Elaborating on the Tottenham transfer news, the Spurs boss said that he expects to do "little important things" in the transfer market. Jose Mourinho said that he’s looking to improve two or three positions in the squad. He also pledged his complete support to the board and owners of Tottenham.

Tottenham's financial worries come to the fore

The comments from Jose Mourinho were an indication of the financial worries of Tottenham. According to AllFootball, the coronavirus pandemic has left Tottenham without a major revenue source. A study conducted by Keiran Maguire revealed that last season, Spurs’ matchday revenue accounted for 46 percent of the club’s wage bill. This percentage was the highest for any Premier League club.

However, with fans not expected to come through the turnstiles at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium anytime soon, Tottenham’s finances have taken a huge hit. As a result, the report anticipates that by June 2021, the pandemic will have cost Tottenham around £200 million in lost revenue. Several news reports also revealed that the club has taken £175 million loan from the government to keep the club afloat as the losses continue to pile up.

While Tottenham spent big money to sign players such as Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon last season, Jose Mourinho does not expect to have a similar transfer budget at his disposal this season. Tottenham currently sit 8th in the league and will be looking to get all three points when they face Manchester United in their first game back in three months. The silver lining in their financial worries is that striker Harry Kane will be back to lead the line for Spurs for the tail end of the season.

Image Courtesy: Tottenham Instagram