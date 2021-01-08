Mauricio Pochettino To Bring In Man City Legend Sergio Aguero To PSG On 'free' Transfer?

Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager has induced a new wave of energy at the Parc des Princes, with the club keen on clinching the Champions League title under the former Tottenham Hotspur manager. The defending Ligue 1 champions have been linked with several top football stars, including the likes of Barcelona icon Lionel Messi. Now, his Argentine teammate Sergio Aguero has come under Pochettino's radar.

Mauricio Pochettino alarmed as Sergio Aguero contract ends in June

Football agent Bruno Satin, while speaking to Canal+ has revealed that Pochettino is keen on signing Aguero next summer. The Manchester City legend sees off his contract at the end of the current season. The Premier League heavyweights do not appear to get on the table to extend his stay.

Breaking | Football agent Bruno Satin tells Canal + that Mauricio Pochettino's transfer priority at PSG is to sign Sergio Agüero at the end of this season. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 7, 2021

Man City's all-time leading goalscorer will be a free agent in June and is already permitted to negotiate and enter into a pre-contract with prospective clubs. Pochettino believes the Argentine striker could add to an already bolstering attack at the French capital. With the likes of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe present on either flank, the Argentine tactician looks to add a decent striker to his squad.

Aguero to PSG? Lack of game time ignite Sergio Aguero transfer talks

PSG's all-time leading goalscorer Edinson Cavani left the club last summer and is now plying his trade with Manchester United. Mauro Icardi's loan deal was made permanent by the Ligue 1 giants, but he has failed to fill in the boots of the departing Uruguayan international.

Aguero has endured a difficult start to the current campaign more so due to his knee injury, which he sustained towards the business end of the previous season. This season, he has managed just nine appearances across all competitions, racking up 260 minutes of game time in all.

Aguero wages estimated at £230,135

But the 32-year-old striker, once fit, is known for his goalscoring instincts, which could play a key role for the Paris-based outfit. Amid the Aguero to PSG link-ups, he earns £230,135 per week. PSG are considered among the clubs with the richest coffers in Europe. Hence, negotiations on the Aguero wages might not be a complication for the two parties.

Image courtesy: Sergio Aguero Instagram