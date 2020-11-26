Diego Maradona Daughter: Who Is Giannina Maradona? Was She Married To Sergio Aguero?

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players to play football, breathed his last at his home in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, November 25. The Argentine passed away after a cardiac arrest just days after his 60th birthday and had undergone a blood clot operation earlier in the month. While the 1986 World Cup hero was genius on the football pitch, his life off it was a flawed one before his untimely death.

Diego Maradona daughter: Who is Giannina Maradona?

Diego Maradona was married to Claudia Villafañe from 1984 to 2003 and had two daughters - Dalma Nerea (born April 1987) and Gianinna Dinorah (born May 1989). The latter went on to marry Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero, having first met while he was still an Atletico Madrid player in 2008. The duo got hitched in a private ceremony and soon gave birth to their son Ben in 2009. However, the following years were very turbulent for their marriage and the couple eventually split up in 2012 following a divorce.

Giannina Maradona received custody of the child and moved back to Argentina, while Sergio Aguero continued to ply his trade in England for Manchester City. Diego Maradona was furious with the Argentina international for breaking his daughter's heart and had sensationally called him a "wimp" on social media after he was pictured with Argentinian singer Karina Tejeda.

Aguero meanwhile had admitted to Argentine newspaper Ole that it was gut-wrenching for him to be separated from his son. In the aftermath of the divorce, the Man City striker said that he had been adapting to a new phase in his life and it was difficult to part ways with Ben.

Giannina Maradona has been quite active on social media and boasts over 714,000 followers. Giannina and her father have had their issues in the past and was embroiled in a legal dispute with her father in 2018 after Diego Maradona accused his wife and daughters of stealing $4.5 million from banks and asked them to be jailed.

Earlier this year, the 31-year-old along with her elder sister Dalma had expressed concern about his “alcohol addiction”. The sisters had claimed that they were ready to go to court to help the World Cup winner kick the booze.

(Image Courtesy: Giannina Maradona Instagram)