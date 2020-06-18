Maurizo Sarri Risks Getting Sacked By Juventus Board After Coppa Italia Final Loss

Serie A giants Juventus suffered a defeat in the Coppa Italia final against Napoli on Wednesday. This was Juventus' second final defeat after losing Supercoppa Italiana against Lazio back in December. Recent reports in Italy suggest that the Juventus board hasn't taken the defeat lightly and has made up their mind to act against it.

Also Read | Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri admits tactical problem of Ronaldo and Dybala co-existing on the field

Maurizio Sarri sacked? Reports claim Juventus manager is likely to be axed

According to Italian media publication Corriere della Sera, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is now under scrutiny by the club board. The same report also suggests that the former Chelsea manager might be axed by the club before the completion of the season. Sarri has been under the scanner since his appointment at Allianz Stadium after the club suffered initially in the run-up to the Serie A title against Inter Milan.

Also Read | Maurizio Sarri's side train in Turin before flying to Rome for Coppa Italia final against Napoli

Maurizio Sarri: Juventus boss speaks on Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

Juventus have been a dominant force in the domestic league for quite some time now. However, the manager's tactics did not suit the Cristiano Ronaldo-led team, when they trailed to Inter Milan in the initial matchdays. He waved up a controversy when he claimed that he found it difficult to play both Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo at the same time, citing it as a major 'problem.'

Napoli vs Juventus Coppa Italia final: Paulo Dybala, Danilo miss penalties

Juventus vs Napoli Coppa Italia final could not produce a result in favour of either of the teams, until the tie-breaker. Napoli went on to clinch the Coppa Italia final 4-2 after Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed their respective penalties. This defeat marked a setback for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has now lost two consecutive finals for the first time in his professional career. Since the return of football in Italy, Juventus have played two games and are yet to score once, further raising doubts on Maurizio Sarri's capabilities to lead the team.

Also Read | Chelsea plot stunning move for Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo worth €120 million: Report

Maurizio Sarri sacked? Manager yet to speak with the team

After the game, Maurizio Sarri spoke to RAI on his side's unsatisfactory performance in the Coppa Italia final. He claimed that Ronaldo and co lack the fitness level, having not played any game in the past three months. He, however, asserted that he hasn't spoken with the team after the defeat, stating that the entire squad was angry and upset with the performance.

Also Read | Ronaldo misses penalty as Juventus draw 0-0 with Milan and qualify to Coppa Italia final

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter