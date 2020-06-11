Juventus Boss Sarri Admits Tactical Problem Of Ronaldo And Dybala Co-existing On The Field

Italian giants Juventus boast the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain in attack. However, manager Maurizio Sarri has claimed that it is extremely difficult for Ronaldo and Dybala to co-exist and feature in the starting XI together due to the different ways in which the two superstars operate on the field.

Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo difficult to co-exist: Sarri

While speaking to Sky Sports Italy ahead of the Serie A restart, Maurizio Sarri lauded Paulo Dybala as a phenomenal player. However, he had a word of caution as well. The former Chelsea manager claimed that the main issue of conflict is to make Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo co-exist on the field, asserting that it is a very difficult task tactically. Sarri asserted that the entire team should adapt while attacking as well as defending due to the presence of the two superstars.

Switching to some tactical talk during the interview, Sarri accepted that with the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala on the field, the opposition penalty area may seem empty. However, the manager described it as a very ‘pleasant’ problem, implying his fondness for the two forwards. Since Ronaldo's move to Juventus, Dybala has a seen a dip in his goalscoring numbers. His numbers reduced significantly from 26 goals in 2017-18 season to a mere 10 goals after the arrival of Ronaldo in 2018-19.

Paulo Dybala offered a new contract worth €12m by Juventus

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to Barcelona after he reportedly expressed his desire to play alongside Argentine compatriot Lionel Messi at Camp Nou. However, recent reports in Italy suggest that the midfielder and Juventus have been negotiating a contract extension. The new contract will see him earn a reported €12 million a year ($14 million).

Maurizio Sarri also spoke on midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona. Sarri described the Bosnian as an extraordinary player who cannot afford to perform below par in four or five games because he turns upset over his form. Apart from Barcelona, PSG and Chelsea have also contacted the player’s representatives, but he has declined every club's approach with the sole intention to secure a switch to Barcelona.

Image courtesy: Paulo Dybala Instagram