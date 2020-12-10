Mbappe Beats Messi To Become Youngest Player To Score 20 Champions League Goals

Following the racism saga which brought about a halt to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Istanbul Basaksehir clash, the game was replayed on Wednesday. And the Parc des Princes outfit, who extended support to the travelling side while dealing with racism, did not shy away on the field, netting five goals in all. Apart from a hat-trick from Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe struck a brace to become the youngest player in the Champions League to net 20 goals.

Also Read | Who is Sebastian Coltescu? PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir referee comes under massive scrutiny

Neymar nets hat-trick for PSG vs Istanbul

Neymar bagged the opener in the 21st minute, striking a curling shot 25 yards away into the top right corner. There was no stopping for the Brazil international, as he went on to net again in the first half to double the lead for the hosts. Just before the close of the first half, Mbappe also ended his goal drought from the spot.

Neymar was on a hat-trick but decided to let the Frenchman take the spot-kick, citing the fact that he hadn't scored a single goal in the European club competition all year. Meanwhile, Neymar successfully completed his treble sooner in the second half, scoring a long-range strike from a 20-yard distance.

Also Read | PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir suspended following racism saga; players, clubs react sternly

Mbappe UCL goals' tally: Frenchman beats Messi to fastest 20 goals

Although Istanbul Basaksehir pulled one goal back, it wasn't just enough for the Super Lig outfit to halt PSG's goalscoring spree. Mbappe bagged his second goal of the night, courtesy of a sensational counter-attack initiated by Neymar, with Angel di Maria assisting the France international to finish off a decent goal.

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe = youngest player in history to reach 20 Champions League goals 🔝#UCL pic.twitter.com/btxAwdF48k — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 9, 2020

With the brace, Mbappe has become the fastest player to reach the 20-goal milestone in the history of the Champions League. The previous record was held by Barcelona icon Lionel Messi, who netted 20 goals at an age of 22 years and 267 days. Meanwhile, the PSG superstar has achieved the feat at 21 years and 355 days.

Also Read | What happened in PSG vs Istanbul game? Champions League match rescheduled after racism row

Mbappe UCL goals ensure PSG finish atop group standings

Following the victory and the sensational Mbappe record, the defending Ligue 1 champions finished as the Group H leaders with 12 points to their credit. Bundesliga heavyweights RB Leipzig also ensured a berth in the Round of 16 following their splendid victory against Manchester United. The Red Devils will now participate in the Europa League, while Inter Milan end up on an embarrassing note, at the bottom of the standings.

Also Read | Istanbul Basaksehir striker Demba Ba CONFRONTS fourth official after racist slur: Watch

Image courtesy: UCL Twitter