Tottenham Hotspur Striker Troy Parrott Wanted By Borussia Dortmund And Bayern Munich

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are ready to battle it out in the transfer market again in the upcoming winter transfer window. According to reports in Germany, the two league rivals are keeping a close tab on Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott. The 17-year-old is considered as one of the best teen prospects in the world.

Troy Parrott had signed his first professional contact with Tottenham Hotspur

Troy Parrott plays as a striker and had signed his first professional contract with Tottenham Hotspur in February 2019. It is now rumoured that Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign the youngster. They will now compete with the likes of Juventus, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to snap up the player. Tottenham Hotspur had signed Parrott from Irish side Belvedere two years ago. The player made his maiden first-team appearance against Colchester in the Carabao Cup clash in September 2019.

Borussia Dortmund had signed Jadon Sancho from Manchester City

The striker played an instrumental role in the Republic of Ireland's victory against New Zealand in early November 2019, when he assisted in his first appearance for his country. Many European clubs are vying for his signature even after the player’s recent professional contract with Spurs. Borussia Dortmund had signed Jadon Sancho from Premier League champions Manchester City way back in 2017. The teenager winger has developed well in Germany. Many other young players have left Premier League clubs for Germany in the past years with great success.

The player has been phenomenal for Tottenham Hotspur youth team, scoring five goals in three appearances along with an assist. Tottenham’s new manager Jose Mourinho has a reputation of not trusting the young players for the first team. Therefore, Troy Parrott’s chances of playing for the first team any time soon looks very bleak. This might compel the Irish striker to look for a switch to a club where he would get enough opportunities to establish himself in the first team.

