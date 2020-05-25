Ryan Giggs Called 'average' By Former Premier League Player Who Backs Claim With Stats

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs was labelled an 'unbelievably overrated player' by Gainsborough Trinity manager Curtis Woodhouse. A former Hull City midfielder Curtis Woodhouse fired shots at the Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs, over his assists and goal-scoring figures. Despite Giggs' haul of 22 major trophies at Manchester United, Curtis Woodhouse explained why he was never a fan of the current Wales national team manager during his playing days. The 'Ryan Giggs Curtis Woodhouse' beef on Twitter was trending on social media but the Englishman backed up his comments with statistics to leave United fans furious.

Ryan Giggs Curtis Woodhouse criticism

Curtis Woodhouse took to Twitter to call out Ryan Giggs for his 24-year long spell at Old Trafford. In a post, Curtis Woodhouse revealed that Manchester United were an extremely dominant force in the Premier League under Sir Alex Ferguson's reign and a free-scoring team that racked up goals for fun but Ryan Giggs was 'unbelievably overrated' in that team despite his long-lasting career. The 'Ryan Giggs Curtis Woodhouse' beef on social media sent the United faithful into a meltdown but the 40-year-old Woodhouse stuck to his word, backing it up with stats.

Ryan Giggs another unbelievably overrated Manchester United player. Outstanding longevity but in a team that dominated for years and were a free scoring machine his statistics for goals and assists is awful. Another Manchester United myth, good player, never anything more — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) May 23, 2020

Curtis Woodhouse reveals Ryan Giggs stats for Manchester United

Woodhouse came under some heavy criticism for his bashing of Ryan Giggs by taking a swipe at the Welshman's stats. However, despite the abuse and reactions that came towards the former boxer, Woodhouse stuck to his word and backed his statements with facts. The ex-Hull City star revealed how Ryan Giggs averaged a mere six assists per season for Manchester United despite playing as a left-winger for 24 years. Woodhouse also uncovered that Giggs averaged just five goals a season for one of the best teams in the world, some uncommon stats among world-class players

Ryan Giggs averages 6 assists a season over his career for a team that dominated English football.



He played left wing in one of the most attacking teams the world has ever seen.



6 assists, that isn’t a typo 👍🏽 — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) May 24, 2020

TAA is more of a attacking threat than Ryan Giggs was in 22 years. TAA is a right back and Ryan Giggs is a left winger — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) May 23, 2020

Ryan Giggs compared to Trent Alexander Arnold

Woodhouse also compared the 13-time Premier League champion to Liverpool's right-back Trent Alexander Arnold. Woodhouse continued that Liverpool's full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is more of an attacking threat than Giggs ever was, despite his position on the pitch. Woodhouse took another cheeky aim at Giggs by mentioning that the 46-year-old was never above nor below par and as on no occasion did the Welshman have a 'world-class' season at Manchester United. "Good player, just not a great player, never had a world-class season. Never poor but never brilliant, a good steady player.", said Woodhouse.

