Kylian Mbappe Nails A Perfect Shot And Proceeds To Do A LeBron James Celebration; Watch

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe is believed to be a huge follower of basketball. He is, in particular, reported to be a huge fan of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. The young French superstar did not shy away from exhibiting his love for LeBron James in a recent video that he posted on Instagram.

Kylian Mbappe imitates Lakers star LeBron James celebration

Kylian Mbappe posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen standing with his family members in what appears to be his kitchen. The video is accompanied by a caption that reads, "family mood." Family members suddenly start chanting "MVP" hinting at LeBron James, while Mbappe goes on to net a perfect shot towards the kitchen table. He then appears to imitate the LeBron James celebration.

LeBron James celebration: Mbappe admires NBA legend

Kylian Mbappe is seemingly a huge fan of NBA superstar LeBron James. The PSG striker posted several images with the basketball legend on many occasions, addressing him as the 'king.' He even wished James on his birthday with a social media post.

Kylian Mbappe transfer to Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid since his Monaco days. In the recent round of Kylian Mbappe transfer reports, it is believed that PSG are hesitant in selling the youngster to Real Madrid at the end of the season. The Parisians would rather risk letting him leave for free once his contract ends in 2022, according to reports.

Kylian Mbappe transfer update

It is reported that Kylian Mbappe has his heart set on the Spanish capital. The PSG forward is reportedly looking forward to playing under his idol and Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. The France international understands that his future lies at Santiago Bernabeu and he will lead the line for the 13-time European champions in the near future.

