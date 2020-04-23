PSG Prepared To Lose Kylian Mbappe For Free Rather Than Selling Him This Summer: Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are in for a tough time amid the Kylian Mbappe transfer talks. The French striker has been linked with a move to Real Madrid with recent reports suggesting that he could move to the Spanish capital for free in the future if the Parisians do not agree to a deal this summer.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: PSG do not wish to sell strike this summer

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid since his Monaco days. Reports suggested that the France international was on the verge of joining Los Blancos this summer, as he refused to sign a contract extension with PSG. His contract with the defending Ligue 1 champions runs until 2022, with reports suggesting that PSG could be willing to lose him for free than to let him join Los Blancos this summer.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: Deal fell through due to coronavirus

Now, agent Yvan Le Mee has claimed that Kylian Mbappe wants to move to Real Madrid this summer. However, due to the financial distress caused due to the coronavirus pandemic, a big-money move this summer appears unlikely. He believes that the Kylian Mbappe transfer will not materialise until 2021.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: Striker wishes to play under Zidane

Yvan Le Mee, while valuing Kylian Mbappe at €300 million ($323 million) claims that the Frenchman has his heart set on Real Madrid, and is keen on playing under his idol and club manager, Zinedine Zidane. He also revealed that Real Madrid lack a "mesmerising forward". Although Karim Benzema has been at the club for more than a decade, he is approaching his final years at Santiago Bernabeu. If an agreement is not reached this summer, Mbappe could join Real Madrid for free in 2022 in what could mirror the way Robert Lewandowski left Borussia Dortmund for Bayern Munich on a free.

Kylian Mbappe net worth

Amid the Kylian Mbappe transfer talks, here's a look at his net worth. According to wealthypersons.com, the Kylian Mbappe net worth is currently estimated at €101 million ($110 million). According to Forbes, Mbappe earned €28 million ($30 million) in 2019, making him one of the highest-paid football stars in the world.

