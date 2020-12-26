Mbappe To Real Madrid In Limbo? Tuchel's Sacking Casts Doubt On Striker's Exit Next Summer

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) decision to sack manager Thomas Tuchel comes as a major shock despite the club enjoying domestic success during the previous two seasons. His sacking might spell trouble for defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid, who are in the pursuit of the Kylian Mbappe transfer next summer. Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked to replace Tuchel, with reports now claiming Mbappe might continue for a season more at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe contract ends in 2022

Mbappe's contract with PSG runs out in June 2022. The France international has been linked with Los Blancos ever since his arrival at the French capital. Following his struggling relationship with Tuchel, reports claimed the 2018 World Cup winner will seek an exit at the end of the current season.

100 buts pour le PSG.

Un sentiment de fierté incroyable.

Un grand merci à tous mes coéquipiers, le club, mes proches et bien sûr vous les fans pour votre soutien.

ICI C’EST PARIS ❤️💙 @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/W48hA5VlfK — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 5, 2020

PSG were keen on extending the deal with the Frenchman beyond 2022. But the player has so far refused any extension talks despite sporting director Leonardo insisting that he will extend his contract. Some reports even claimed Mbappe might force an exit next summer.

Tuchel sacked, Mbappe to Real Madrid stuck in limbo

But Tuchel's exit might spell trouble for Real Madrid in their attempt to seal the Mbappe transfer. Former Spurs boss Pochettino is being considered the frontrunner for the top job at Parc des Princes. And Pochettino's arrival might play a key role in ensuring Mbappe continues at the French capital the next season, according to AS.

Moreover, Pochettino has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the recent past. And his decision to take up the job in Paris will create complexities for president Florentino Perez, who is a huge admirer of the Argentine tactician. The decision to sack Tuchel is being scrutinised by critics as an attempt to ward off Los Blancos' interest in signing the 21-year-old.

Pochettino PSG linkup spells trouble in Real Madrid's pursuit

Reports also suggest that the France international might continue for a season more and then leave the club on a free transfer once his contract expires in 2022. Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is an admirer of his compatriot, with the club not spending any amount the previous summer keeping in view the mammoth fee that PSG will demand to sign him.

Image courtesy: PSG Twitter