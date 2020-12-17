Kylian Mbappe Dons New Hairstyle, Sums It Up With Goal Against Lorient: WATCH

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has been in scintillating form for the club in the past few games. His importance to the defending Ligue 1 champions has increased manyfold with Neymar Jr out injured after a brutal tackle in the game against Lyon. But the mounting responsibilities do not seem to deter the France international from making headlines off the field, this time for his unique hairstyle, leaving his fans in splits.

Mbappe hairstyle: Mbappe blue hair look goes viral

Mbappe arrived for PSG training ahead of Wednesday's clash against Lorient donning a new hairstyle. The 2018 World Cup winner was seen in a fresh trim, with his hair coloured blue. Interestingly, the French superstar was all-blue, including his baby blue trainers, apart from the darker blue PSG kit.

The PSG youngster appears to be fond of the new hairstyle and took to Instagram to put it on display. He posted a picture in which he is seen in PSG's training kit while using his mobile phone. His Instagram post was captioned, "Wednesday in Paris", with emojis suggesting the extreme cold in the French capital.

PSG vs Lorient: Mbappe goal helps his side emerge victorious at home

On Wednesday, Mbappe rose to the occasion against Lorient in the absence of Neymar. The Brazilian superstar was stretchered off in PSG's previous Ligue 1 game against Lyon, with the defending champions suffering a 1-0 defeat. Against Lorient, Mbappe stepped up when PSG were awarded a penalty after the Frenchman was brought down inside the box by Andrew Gravillon, resulting in his sending off.

Usually, Neymar is the preferred penalty-taker for the Parc des Princes outfit but Mbappe did well from the spot to bag the lead. Interestingly, the former Barcelona man had asked Mbappe to take a spot-kick in the game against Istanbul Basaksehir as well. The Frenchman got the opportunity to double the lead just minutes later but his curling shot that rebounded off the crossbar.

Moise Kean scores for PSG vs Lorient

Nevertheless, Moise Kean bagged the second goal of the night for Thomas Tuchel to seal a comfortable victory for the defending champions. The victory sees PSG sit second in the Ligue 1 standings with 31 points to their credit, while Lille lead the charts with a one-point advantage.

Image courtesy: PSG Twitter