Mbappe's English Interview Ahead Of Champions League Final Leads To Harry Kane Comparison

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has a knack for delivering impressive performances on the field, surprising fans all over the world. However, this time around, the 2018 World Cup winner shocked many by giving an interview entirely in English ahead of the Champions League final. The interview drew comparisons with Tottenham captain Harry Kane for one inimitable quality.

PSG vs Bayern: Kylian Mbappe draws comparisons with Harry Kane

No way Mbappe speaks better English than Harry Kane... pic.twitter.com/8oXmFdMq6K — Oliver (@afcolivxr) August 23, 2020

Mbappe decided to speak to the media on his team's preparations ahead of the PSG vs Bayern final. The France international's amazing grasp and command over English left several of his fans shocked, with the Frenchman speaking near-perfect English without a stutter or hesitation. This compelled reaction from the fans, with most comparing him to Spurs' Harry Kane.

Fans react to Mbappe's English

ready for a prem move — Will Adam (@announceWATKINS) August 23, 2020

He’s coming to Tottenham to teach Harry English and we’re winning the quadruple — milostanaccount69 hero (@JordanTheHero_) August 23, 2020

My brother Harry is an English man, he breath English, eat English and is native is English. Mbappe is impressive but don't compare him with Harry.Mbappe father is from English speaking part of Cameroon. — Teejay Danielka 4 (@TeejayDanielka) August 23, 2020

@MdDg101 his english is spot on 😂😂😂 atleast when he signs for liverpool there will be no communication difficulties — dylan byrne (@Dylanb_ire) August 23, 2020

There’s levels to this ting my bro pic.twitter.com/FncvH3aD5Q — jailhouse jimmy 🇿🇼 (@princeofzumundi) August 23, 2020

'Have to defeat the best to be the best': Mbappe ahead of PSG vs Bayern

In the interview, Mbappe was asked for his views regarding facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. The Frenchman, who has been frequently linked with a move to Real Madrid, claimed that the Ligue 1 champions were ready to battle it out and win on the field. He asserted that it is imperative to beat the best to become the best.

Mbappe, PSG fall short as Kingsley Coman comes back to haunt Ligue 1 champions

However, Mbappe's team fell short of standing true to his words with the defeat in the Champions League final. Mbappe missed a number of opportunities in the game, which proved costly for France football's most expensive project. Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski also struck the post in the first half, only for Kingsley Coman to head home the only goal of the night in the second half.

The defeat shattered PSG's dream of clinching their first-ever Champions League title. Meanwhile, Bayern completed a treble, having already won the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal earlier in the season. The Bavarians have now won the European Cup on six occasions, drawing level with Liverpool's tally. After the defeat, Neymar failed to hold back his emotions and was soon surrounded by Bayern manager Hansi Flick and defender David Alaba, with both consoling the world's most expensive player.

