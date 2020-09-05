MCD Vs ARM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

North Macedonia (MCD) take on Armenia (ARM) in the UEFA Nations League at the National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje, North Macedonia. The MCD vs ARM match will take place on September 5 at 6:30 PM IST. Fans can play the MCD vs ARM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here's a look at our MCD vs ARM Dream11 prediction, MCD vs ARM Dream11 team and MCD vs ARM match preview.

MCD vs ARM Dream11 prediction and preview

North Macedonia find themselves in the same group as Armenia once again after both nations were part of Group D4 last time out. Both sides successfully navigated the group as they were promoted to League C, where they find themselves facing each other once again. The MCD vs ARM match promises to be a highly competitive one, with both the sides winning their respective home matches last time out. North Macedonia won at home 2-0, while Armenia emerged victorious in the other match via a 4-0 scoreline. Placed in Group C2 alongside Georgia and Estonia, both nations will be looking to make a winning start to their UEFA Nations League campaign.

Also Read: Sweden Vs France Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, UEFA Nations League Live

Probable MCD vs ARM playing 11

North Macedonia: Martin Bogatinov, Egzon Bejtulai, Goran Pandev, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Vlatko Stojanovski, Visar Musliu, Kristijan Toshevski, Darko Velkovski, Kire Ristevski, Eljif Elmas, Ilija Nestorovski

Armenia: David Yurchenko, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Andre Calisir, Hayk Ishkhanyan, Varazdat Haroyan, Arthur Grigoryan, Vahan Bichakhchyan, Solomon Udo, Angulo Wbeimar, Tigran Barseghyan, Norberto Briasco

Also Read: ICE Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

MCD vs ARM Dream11 prediction: MCD vs ARM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Yurchenko

Defenders: Calisir, Hambardzumyan, Ishkhanyan, Bejtulai

Midfielders: Toshevski, Grigoryan, Bichakhchyan

Forwards: Pandev (C), Stojanovski, Trajkovski (VC)

Also Read: SUN Vs HUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Live

MCD vs ARM Dream11 team top picks

North Macedonia: Goran Pandev, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Kristijan Toshevski

Armenia: David Yurchenko, Arthur Grigoryan, Vahan Bichakhchyan

Also Read: Czech Republic-Scotland Nations League Game Called Off

MCD vs ARM match prediction

According to our MCD vs ARM match prediction, North Macedonia will be the favourites to win the match.

Note - The above MCD vs ARM Dream11 match prediction, MCD vs ARM Dream11 team and MCD vs ARM top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCD vs ARM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: Armenia Football Federation Twitter