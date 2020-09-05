MCD Vs ARM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

North Macedonia (MCD) take on Armenia (ARM) in the UEFA Nations League at the National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje, North Macedonia. The MCD vs ARM match will take place on September 5 at 6:30 PM IST. Fans can play the MCD vs ARM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here's a look at our MCD vs ARM Dream11 prediction, MCD vs ARM Dream11 team and MCD vs ARM match preview.
MATCHDAY!!!!— Official Armenian FF (@OfficialArmFF) September 5, 2020
UEFA Nations League is back!!!
Northern Macedonia - ARMENIA
🏟 Skopje
⏰ 3PM CET#Armenia #Հայաստան #ArmenianNT #UNL #NationsLeague #MKDARM🇲🇰🇦🇲 pic.twitter.com/7Sywiku2Iw
North Macedonia find themselves in the same group as Armenia once again after both nations were part of Group D4 last time out. Both sides successfully navigated the group as they were promoted to League C, where they find themselves facing each other once again. The MCD vs ARM match promises to be a highly competitive one, with both the sides winning their respective home matches last time out. North Macedonia won at home 2-0, while Armenia emerged victorious in the other match via a 4-0 scoreline. Placed in Group C2 alongside Georgia and Estonia, both nations will be looking to make a winning start to their UEFA Nations League campaign.
Our squad list for #MKDARM 🇲🇰🇦🇲— Official Armenian FF (@OfficialArmFF) September 5, 2020
Our defender Varazdat Haroyan will be our captain today 👮🏼♂️#Armenia #Հայաստան #NationsLeague #ArmenianNT #UNL #MKDARM 🇲🇰🇦🇲 pic.twitter.com/tti3YgkQKI
North Macedonia: Martin Bogatinov, Egzon Bejtulai, Goran Pandev, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Vlatko Stojanovski, Visar Musliu, Kristijan Toshevski, Darko Velkovski, Kire Ristevski, Eljif Elmas, Ilija Nestorovski
Armenia: David Yurchenko, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Andre Calisir, Hayk Ishkhanyan, Varazdat Haroyan, Arthur Grigoryan, Vahan Bichakhchyan, Solomon Udo, Angulo Wbeimar, Tigran Barseghyan, Norberto Briasco
Goalkeeper: Yurchenko
Defenders: Calisir, Hambardzumyan, Ishkhanyan, Bejtulai
Midfielders: Toshevski, Grigoryan, Bichakhchyan
Forwards: Pandev (C), Stojanovski, Trajkovski (VC)
North Macedonia: Goran Pandev, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Kristijan Toshevski
Armenia: David Yurchenko, Arthur Grigoryan, Vahan Bichakhchyan
According to our MCD vs ARM match prediction, North Macedonia will be the favourites to win the match.