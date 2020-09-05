SUN Vs HUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Live

Sunderland (SUN) take on Hull City (HUL) in the Carabao Cup at the Stadium of Light this weekend. The SUN vs HUL match will take place on September 5 at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SUN vs HUL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here's a look at our SUN vs HUL Dream11 prediction, SUN vs HUL Dream11 team and SUN vs HUL match preview.

SUN vs HUL Dream11 prediction and preview

After a short break, both sides begin their season with a cup tie ahead of their respective League One campaigns. Just a few years ago, both Hull City and Sunderland were plying their trade in their Premier League but will now face each other in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Sunderland have had a solid pre-season, and have won all of the games that they have played in. The Black Cats will be looking to win their game against Hull City to build some early momentum, before beginning their League One campaign. After having suffered relegation following a torrid run of form which saw them win just one game from their final 20 matches, Hull City will be looking to start the season on a positive note as well.

Probable SUN vs HUL playing 11

Sunderland: Lee Burge; Jordan Willis, Bailey Wright, Morgan Feeney; Luke O’Nien, Max Power, George Dobson, Denver Hume; Chris Maguire, Charlie Wyke, Lyndon Gooch

Hull: George Long; Josh Emmanuel, Reece Burke, Jordy de Wijs, Brandon Fleming; Richie Smallwood, Greg Docherty, George Honeyman; Martin Samuelsen, Mallik Wilks, Tom Eaves

Tune in with James Fletcher and David Meyler! 💯#hcafc | #theTigers — Hull City (@HullCity) September 5, 2020

SUN vs HUL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Lee Burge

Defenders: Jordan Willis, Morgan Feeney, Josh Emmanuel, Brandon Fleming

Midfielders: Mallik Wilks, Luke O’Nien (VC), Max Power

Forward: Tom Eaves (C), Martin Samuelsen, Lyndon Gooch

SUN vs HUL Dream11 team top picks

Sunderland: Lyndon Gooch, Lee Burge, Martin Samuelsen

Hull City: Martin Samuelsen, Mallik Wilks, Tom Eaves

SUN vs HUL match prediction

According to our SUN vs HUL match prediction, Hull City will be the favourites to win the match.

Note - The above SUN vs HUL Dream11 match prediction, SUN vs HUL Dream11 team and SUN vs HUL top picks are based on our own analysis. The SUN vs HUL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Hull City Instagram, Sunderland Instagram