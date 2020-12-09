REY Vs OIT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, J-League 2020 Game Preview

Kashiwa Reysol will play against Oita Trinita in a J-League clash at the arena Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 9 at 3:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our REY vs OIT Dream11 prediction, REY vs OIT Dream11 team and the probable REY vs OIT playing 11.

REY vs OIT live: REY vs OIT Dream11 prediction and preview

Kashiwa Reysol were unable to make it three straight wins in the J-League after losing 0-1 to Nagoya Grampus. More concerning is their form at home as the team is without a win in the last four games at their home ground. Their opponents are winless in their last three matches, losing two and drawing one and have not scored in any of those. Based on the recent run of from, our REY vs OIT match prediction is a win for Kashiwa Reysol.

REY vs OIT live: Kashiwa Reysol vs Oita Trinita Head-to-Head

Kashiwa Reysol has won eight and drawn eight of the 21 games between the two sides. While Oita Trinita has won five. The last time the two sides met, the game ended with the scoreline of 0-0.

REY vs OIT Dream11 prediction: Probable REY vs OIT playing 11

Kashiwa Reysol probable 11 - Kim Seung-gyu, Takuma Ominami, Tatsuya Yamashita, Taiyo Koga, Kengo Kitazume, Richardson, Masatoshi Mihara, Yusuke Segawa, Cristiano da Silva

Oita Trinita probable 11 - Shun Takagi, Tomoki Iwata, Yoshinori Suzuki, Yuto Misao, Rei Matsumoto, Yushi Hasegawa, Toshio Shimakawa, Tatsuya Tanaka, Naoki Nomura, Yamato Machida, Kei Chinen

REY vs OIT live: Top picks for REY vs OIT Dream11 team

REY vs OIT live: Kashiwa Reysol top picks

Michael Olunga

Ataru Esaka

REY vs OIT live: Oita Trinita top picks

Tatsuya Tanak

Kei Chinen

REY vs OIT Dream11 prediction: REY vs OIT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Kim Seung-gyu

Defenders - Takuma Ominami, Tatsuya Yamashita, Yoshinori Suzuki

Midfielders - Ataru Esaka, Tatsuya Tanaka (VC), Richardson, Rei Matsumoto

Forwards - Cristiano da Silva, Michael Olunga (C), Kei Chinen

Note: The above REY vs OIT Dream11 prediction, REY vs OIT Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The REY vs OIT Dream11 team and REY vs OIT Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: REY Twitter