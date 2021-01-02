MCFC Vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL Game Preview

Mumbai City (MCFC) will go up against Kerala Blasters (KBFC) in the upcoming game of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday, January 2 at 7:30 PM. The game will be played at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium at Gachibowli, Telangana. Here is our MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction, top picks and MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 team.

MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction: MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 preview

Mumbai City are currently at the second spot of the ISL table with 16 points. Amrinder Singh and team have played seven matches so far in the tournament, winning five and losing only one (one draw). Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot of the charts with six points and a win-loss record of 1-3 (three draws).

MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction: MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Saturday, January 2, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Telangana

MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11

MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction: Mumbai City probable playing 11

Mohamad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Amrinder Singh, Hernan Santana, Rowlin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Adam Le Fondre

MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction: Kerala Blasters probable playing 11

Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Albino Gomes, Bakary Kone, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Jessel Carneiro, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray

MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction: MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 team, top picks

Mumbai City: Mourtada Fall, Hugo Boumous, Adam Le Fondre

Kerala Blasters: Costa Nhamoinesu, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra

MCFC vs KBFC Match prediction: MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Albino Gomes

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Mohamad Rakip

Midfielders: Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Vicente Gomez

Forwards: Facundo Pereyra, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche

MCFC vs KBFC team: MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Mumbai City are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction, MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 team, probable MCFC vs KBFC playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 team and MCFC vs KBFC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Mumbai City/Twitter