Hyderabad Vs Goa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Hyderabad FC will look to return to winning ways when they square off against FC Goa in Match 43 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa at 7:30 PM, Wednesday. FC Goa head into this game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC while Hyderabad FC went down 2-0 to Kerala Blasters.

Here's a look at the Hyderabad vs Goa team news, Hyderabad vs Goa live stream details and our Hyderabad vs Goa prediction for the final ISL game of the year. Based on the recent form of the two sides, our Hyderabad vs Goa prediction is an enthralling 1-1 draw to end the year.

"We have to keep on improving." 🙌🏻



Ahead of tomorrow's game, Coach @JuanFerrandoF gave his thoughts on our win against Jamshedpur FC, next opponent Hyderabad FC, and shared a message to the fans for their continuous support. 🧡#RiseAgain #HFCFCG pic.twitter.com/SoWsd4eJhv — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 29, 2020

How to watch Hyderabad vs Goa live? Hyderabad vs Goa live stream

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi) in India. The Hyderabad vs Goa live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Hyderabad vs Goa team news

The men in Black and Yellow have had to deal with injuries to some key foreign players while The Gaurs have no real injury concerns in their team.

Hyderabad vs Goa team news - Probable Playing XI

Hyderabad FC probable playing XI - Subrata Paul; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana

FC Goa probable playing XI - Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza Ortiz; Igor Angulo

Hero ISL Standings

1 ATK MOHUN BAGAN - 17 points (GD 5)

2 MUMBAI CITY FC - 16 points (GD 8)

3 JAMSHEDPUR FC - 13 points (GD 1)

4 BENGALURU FC - 12 points (GD 2)

5 NORTHEAST UNITED FC - 11 points (GD 2)

6 FC GOA - 11 points (GD 1)

7 CHENNAIYIN FC - 10 points (GD 0)

8 HYDERABAD FC - 9 points (GD minus 2)

9 KERALA BLASTERS FC - 6 points (GD - minus 3)

10 SC EAST BENGAL - 3 points (GD - minus 8)

11 ODISHA FC - 2 point (GD - minus 6)

